Analytics Insight Recognizes ‘40 Under 40 Innovators’ in 2020

SAN JOSE, Calif. & HYDERABAD, India--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#40under40--Analytics Insight, a brand of Stravium Intelligence, has announced the annual list of 40 Under 40 Innovators featured in its July 2020 magazine issue.

The 40 Under 40 Innovators list features some of the world’s most influential young leaders working at the convergence of disruptive technologies. These highly talented innovators are redefining the future of technology with cutting-edge innovations, demonstrating excellence and a vital contribution to their organizations.

The list includes C-level executives, entrepreneurs, inventors and pioneers in areas such as Artificial Intelligence, Big Data Analytics, RPA, Cyber Security, IoT, AR and VR, Computer Vision, NLP and Cloud. Their innovations are significantly recognized in industries ranging from BFSI, Manufacturing, Healthcare, Retail, Defence, Software and Services, Agriculture to Energy and Resources, among others.

Here are some of the innovators who have graced Analytics Insight’s 40 Under 40 class of 2020 list and are leading the next wave of innovation.

Arun Jhamb: Automation and Optimization of EY’s Knowledge Management Processes

Derek Distenfield: Combining the Power of Innovators to Propel Global Technology Standards

Vishal Srivastava: Driving Smart Decision-Making through Artificial Intelligence and Data Science

Randy Malluk: Delivering World-Class Insights with Data-Driven Technologies

Dante Cassanego: Rebuilding Customer Trust with Banks Leveraging Conversational AI

Xabi Uribe-Etxebarria: Augmenting Business Potential with World Class AI Capabilities

Prashant Kakade: Enabling Digital Transformation through an Intelligent Enterprise Automation Platform- Av3ar™

Assaf Ben Or: Optimizing Resources Efficiency with Innovative Green Energy Network

Maninder Singh: Easing the Process of Data Extraction through ‘iERPExtraction Framework’

Nitin Sharma: Driving Business Transformation with New Tech Methodologies

James Tsai: Delivering Immersive Innovations for Business through AR/VR Capabilities

Sara Dechmerowski: Leveraging AI and ML to Analyse Human Cognitive Capabilities to Improve Defence Services

The magazine issue further includes more such innovators who are breaking new ground in their respective fields through exemplary leadership and foresighted vision thereby inspiring others. To read more about their interesting innovations, explore the full list here.

“The high impact of innovation leads to the emergence of breakthrough technologies, transforming processes and improving the way we live while benefitting industries. The list honours 40 of the brightest leaders, entrepreneurs and professionals driving the next-generation of innovative offerings across current business landscapes worldwide. We congratulate all the 40 innovators for playing a significant role in shaping the future of emerging technologies,” says Ashish Sukhadeve, Founder and CEO, Analytics Insight.

For more information, please visit https://www.analyticsinsight.net.

About Analytics Insight®

Analytics Insight is an influential platform dedicated to insights, trends, and opinions from the world of data-driven technologies. It monitors developments, recognition, and achievements made by AI, big data and analytics companies across the globe. The Analytics Insight Magazine features opinions and views from top leaders and executives in the industry who share their journey, experiences, success stories, and knowledge to grow profitable businesses.

To set up an interview or advertise your brand, contact info@analyticsinsight.net.

Ashish Sukhadeve

Founder & CEO

Email: ashishsukhadeve@analyticsinsight.net

Tel: +91-40-23055215

http://www.analyticsinsight.net

Media:

Email: press@analyticsinsight.net

Tel: +1-408-380-2566