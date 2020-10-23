Analytics Insight Names ‘The 10 Most Valuable Digital Transformation Companies 2020’

SAN JOSE, Calif. & HYDERABAD, India--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#ArtificialIntelligence--Analytics Insight has named 'The 10 Most Valuable Digital Transformation Companies 2020' in its October magazine issue.

The issue recognizes ten companies leveraging cutting-edge technologies to redefine customer experience, explore new operating models, create enhanced digital channels, and transform business processes to compete in today’s highly competitive marketplace. Here is a look at the companies that made the list:

Featuring as the Cover Story is Finesse, a global digital system integration company headquartered in Dubai. Finesse helps clients focus on their core business by providing integrated business applications, optimized infrastructure, and end-to-end managed services for their technology and non-core business processes. The company's solutions and services are exceptionally qualified to deliver innovative and truly digitized enterprise.

The issue features ValueLabs and Hanselmann & Compagnie as Companies of the Month.

ValueLabs: ValueLabs is a global technology service and solutions company providing end-to-end solutions in the fields of Customer Experience, Data & Analytics, Product Development, and Automation. ValueLabs was built on a set of core values, encapsulated in the ValueLabs ‘Stack’, which is the operating philosophy of the company.

Hanselmann & Compagnie: As a management consulting boutique, Hanselmann & Compagnie is entirely dedicated to technology and only operates in a technology-intensive environment. The company focuses on technology-driven industries ranging from automotive & suppliers, industrial goods & technology to mechanical & plant engineering.

The issue further covers:

Converge Technology Solutions: An hybrid IT solution provider focused on delivering industry-leading solutions. Its regional sales and services organizations deliver advanced analytics, cloud, cybersecurity, and managed services offerings to diverse industries.

InfoVision Labs: InfoVision Labs is a global technology services company headquartered in Pune, India. Solving business problems using technology, engineering, people, processes and building a trusted partnership with clients, has been the vision of the company.

N I DRIVE: The company is a Tokyo-based consultancy and Engineering solutions provider helping Japanese businesses to achieve their objectives through AI and ML. Since inception, N I DRIVE has specialized in skills related to leading-edge technologies and methodologies.

Net 4 Partners: Established in 2012, Net 4 Partners is consulting firm offering consulting for design and implementation of innovative services toward companies and public administrations, fundraising projects at regional, national and European level.

Rapid Acceleration Partners: Founded in 2017, Rapid Acceleration Partners provides practical IPA solutions for digital business transformation. The company's mission is to democratize AI by reducing the high costs of developing solutions.

Tangentia: The company provides a unique value-based "Global Boutique" delivery model, unsurpassed in the business, giving customers with high-end bespoke solutions. Tangentia provides technology solutions around three main areas: Automation, B2B, and Digital.

Wortell: An Amsterdam, Netherland-based company which strives to empower people through technology. Wortell has been working hard to close the gap between technological advancement and the technical capabilities people and organizations use since its inception.

Digital Transformation is inspiring new standards of business and growth. It is not just about incorporating new technology into a business; it’s a seismic change, disrupting almost everything that forms enterprises. The selected companies are redefining the way businesses have operated for decades, driving exceptional disruption and creating a substantial value across industries through new enabling technologies.

Read their detailed coverage here. For more information, please visit https://www.analyticsinsight.net/.

