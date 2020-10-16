Analytics Insight Names ‘The 10 Most Influential Women in Technology’ in October 2020

SAN JOSE, Calif. & HYDERABAD, India--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#Exceptionalleaders--Analytics Insight has announced 'The 10 Most Influential Women in Technology 2020' in its October magazine issue. The issue is the fifth volume focusing on cutting-edge solutions.

The magazine issue recognizes ten trailblazing women who have revamped the technology landscape and brought a formidable change into the society using disruptive offerings and solutions. Here are the outstanding leaders that made it to the list:

Featuring as the Cover Story is Liliana Petrova, Founder & CEO of The Petrova Experience. Her career tenure includes being on Wall Street during the liquidity crisis and managing the Royal Bank of Canada's balance sheet. Liliana founded The Petrova Experience a year and a half ago and has a team of an eclectic group of professionals who really CARE about people and constantly ask, "how can things be better."

This issue features Jennifer Armstrong and Marie E. Lamont as Executives of the Month.

Jennifer Armstrong: Jennifer founded XpertSavers to provide support and help community banks that needed digital transformation. Jennifer has had the privilege to lead in various roles at significant financial institutions over the years. Her passion is consumer banking and has spent a good portion of her career at Citibank and CIT before her current stint at XpertSavers.

Marie E. Lamont: Marie is the President & Chief Operating Officer at Inteliquet. She is responsible for the overall vision and operations of Inteliquet. Intending to provide patients and physicians access to the latest and the best treatment options, she commercializes the company's offerings to improve the clinical trial process and translational medicine.

This issue further includes-

Jane Moran: Jane is the SVP of Data & Technology at the AIR MILES Reward Program, a LoyaltyOne Company. Jane has led many teams and increasingly added other analytics functions under her oversight, including business intelligence, operations and enterprise reporting.

Laura Boccanfuso: Laura, the Founder, and CEO of Van Robotics, holds a Ph.D. in Computer Science and Engineering from the University of South Carolina. She worked as a researcher at the Yale Child Study Center and Yale Social Robotics Lab before launching the company in 2016.

Shruti Ahuja: Co-founder and Advisor of OmniFin Solutions, Shruthi has extensive experience in customer insights, analytics, and conversion rate optimization for over 15 years across industries such as automotive, luxury retail, energy & environment, media & publishing, consulting, and travel & hospitality.

Valerie Perlowitz: Valerie is CEO & Founding Partner of International Holding Company LLC. As a management consulting business leader, Valerie oversees staff providing numerous services, including start-up management, strategic planning, sales and marketing, M&A, and more.

Sandrine Desbarbieux-Lloyd: As the European Vice President of Digital at Samsung, Sandrine oversees digital sales and marketing, a multi-billion-pound business across 33 countries in Europe. In this role, she is driving major innovation, including machine learning applications.

Joanna Riley: Joanna is the CEO and Co-Founder of Censia. Prior to founding Censia, Joanna was the Co-founder and CEO of 1-Page, a SaaS solutions provider in the Talent Acquisition sector. In 2014 she led 1-Page to a successful IPO and onto the S&P/ASX 300 by 2016.

Mitchelle Schanbaum: Mitchelle serves as Chairman and CEO of Specialized Security Services, Inc. Mitchelle and her dedicated team successfully assists organizations with the implementation and oversight of their cybersecurity, privacy, and regulatory compliance programs.

The tech industry is still caught in the throes of Gender Equality. However, undeterred with the challenges, women are now shaping the futuristic vision and managing near-mainstream functions at several large organizations. Analytics Insight identifies such exemplary women leaders' contributions and hopes that recognizing these influential minds can inspire the budding future visionaries who would harness their skills to drive the world to new heights in terms of sustainable tech innovations.

