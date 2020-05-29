Analog Devices to Participate in the Bank of America Securities 2020 Global Technology Conference

NORWOOD, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Analog Devices, Inc. (Nasdaq: ADI) today announced that the Company’s Senior Vice President, Finance and Chief Financial Officer, Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah, will speak at the Bank of America Securities 2020 Global Technology Conference to be held virtually on Tuesday, June 2, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. Eastern time.

The webcast for the conference may be accessed live via the Investor Relations section of Analog Devices’ website at investor.analog.com. An archived replay will also be available shortly following the webcast.

About Analog Devices, Inc.

Analog Devices (Nasdaq: ADI) is a leading global high-performance analog technology company dedicated to solving the toughest engineering challenges. We enable our customers to interpret the world around us by intelligently bridging the physical and digital with unmatched technologies that sense, measure, power, connect and interpret. Visit http://www.analog.com.

