Analog Devices to Participate in Citi’s 2020 Global Technology Virtual Conference

NORWOOD, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Analog Devices, Inc. (Nasdaq: ADI) today announced that the Company’s President and Chief Executive Officer, Vincent Roche, will speak at Citi’s 2020 Global Technology Virtual Conference to be held on Wednesday, September 9, 2020, at 9:50 a.m. Eastern time.

The webcast for the conference may be accessed live via the Investor Relations section of Analog Devices’ website at investor.analog.com. An archived replay will also be available shortly following the webcast.

About Analog Devices, Inc.

Analog Devices (Nasdaq: ADI) is a leading global high-performance analog technology company dedicated to solving the toughest engineering challenges. We enable our customers to interpret the world around us by intelligently bridging the physical and digital with unmatched technologies that sense, measure, power, connect and interpret. Visit http://www.analog.com.

