Analog Devices to Participate in Bernstein’s Annual Strategic Decisions Conference

NORWOOD, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Analog Devices, Inc. (Nasdaq: ADI) today announced that the Company’s President and Chief Executive Officer, Vincent Roche, will speak at Bernstein’s 36th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference to be held virtually on Wednesday, May 27, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. Eastern time.


The webcast for the conference may be accessed live via the Investor Relations section of Analog Devices’ website at investor.analog.com. An archived replay will also be available shortly following the webcast.

About Analog Devices, Inc.
Analog Devices (Nasdaq: ADI) is a leading global high-performance analog technology company dedicated to solving the toughest engineering challenges. We enable our customers to interpret the world around us by intelligently bridging the physical and digital with unmatched technologies that sense, measure, power, connect and interpret. Visit http://www.analog.com.

(ADI-WEB)


Contacts

Michael Lucarelli
Senior Director of Investor Relations
Analog Devices, Inc.
781-461-3282
investor.relations@analog.com

