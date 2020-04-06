Analog Devices Contributes to Global Fight Against COVID-19

Partners with international advocacy organization Global Citizen on a televised and streamed special “One World: Together At Home” to be hosted April 18, 2020 in support of the World Health Organization’s COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund

NORWOOD, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Analog Devices, Inc., the global leader in high performance analog technology, today announced that the Analog Devices Foundation is helping to combat the global fight against COVID-19. The Foundation is the company’s platform for engineering a better future with its mission to address many of the complex societal issues that impact the communities in which ADI lives and works.

The Analog Devices Foundation has announced its support of the World Health Organization (WHO) COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund powered by the UN Foundation and a partnership with Global Citizen on its televised and streamed special “One World: Together At Home”. The WHO is leading the global effort to prevent, detect and respond to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Fund was created to implement the COVID-19 Strategic Preparedness and Response Plan to track and contain the spread of the virus, ensure patients and frontline workers get the resources they need, and accelerate efforts to develop vaccines, tests and treatments. In addition, ADI and the Analog Devices Foundation will provide an accelerated match of ADI employee donations made to the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund for WHO.

“We are all affected by the growing COVID-19 pandemic. It is our moral obligation and duty to support the essential work of organizations making a difference in combatting this fight,” said Vincent Roche, President and CEO of ADI. “We can all make a difference and that’s why we are especially pleased to partner with Global Citizen and support their Together At Home initiative, which will be a source of inspiration and encouragement during this challenging period.”

The Analog Devices Foundation is supporting Global Citizen’s effort “One World: Together At Home” the global televised and streamed special announced today that will air on April 18, 2020 at 8pm EDT on ABC, NBC, ViacomCBS Networks, iHeart Media and Bell Media networks and platforms in Canada. Internationally, BBC One will run the program on Sunday April 19, 2020. Additional international broadcasters include MultiChoice and RTE. It will also stream online via Amazon Prime Video, Apple, Facebook, iHeartRadio, Instagram, Tencent, Tidal, TuneIn, Twitch, Twitter, Yahoo, YouTube and TKTK.

“One World: Together At Home” will include stories from healthcare heroes battling the spread of COVID-19, as well as messages of gratitude and appreciation from those that they have helped. It will include segments from WHO and UN global health experts, with appearances and performances curated in collaboration with Lady Gaga. Broadcast to include Alanis Morissette, Andrea Bocelli, Billie Eilish, Billie Joe Armstrong of Green Day, Burna Boy, Chris Martin, David Beckham, Eddie Vedder, Elton John, FINNEAS, Idris and Sabrina Elba, J Balvin, John Legend, Kacey Musgraves, Keith Urban, Kerry Washington, Lang Lang, Lizzo, Maluma, Paul McCartney, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Shah Rukh Khan and Stevie Wonder.

“As we honor and support the heroic efforts of community health workers, ‘One World: Together At Home’ aims to serve as a source of unity and encouragement in the global fight to end COVID-19,” said Hugh Evans, Co-Founder and CEO of Global Citizen. Through music, entertainment and impact, the global live-cast will celebrate those who risk their own health to safeguard everyone else’s

For more information about Global Citizen and their campaign to support the WHO’s Solidarity Response Fund, please visit globalcitizen.org and follow @GlblCtzn Twitter, Facebook and Instagram using #GlobalCitizen.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices (Nasdaq: ADI) is the leading global high-performance analog technology company dedicated to solving the toughest engineering challenges. We enable our customers to interpret the world around us by intelligently bridging the physical and digital with unmatched technologies that sense, measure, power, connect and interpret. Visit http://www.analog.com.

About Analog Devices Foundation

The Analog Devices Foundation is focused on supporting organizations, initiatives and partnerships that advance its mission to engineer a more sustainable future for our people and planet. Through a variety of programs including matching community gifts, volunteering gifts, and community grants, the Foundation provides resources and monetary support to causes that advance research, education and initiatives focused on protecting and regenerating ecosystems, empowering people and their communities, and helping tackle societal challenges.

