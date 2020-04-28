Amtech Systems to Announce Second Quarter Financial Results on May 7, 2020

TEMPE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASYS), a manufacturer of capital equipment, including thermal processing and wafer polishing, and related consumables used in fabricating semiconductor devices, such as silicon carbide (SiC) and silicon power chips, electronic assemblies and light-emitting diodes (LEDs), will announce its financial results for the second quarter ended March 31, 2020 on Thursday, May 7, 2020 after market close.

The company will host a conference call at 5:00 p.m. ET on Thursday May 7, 2020 to discuss these results. Chief Executive Officer, Michael Whang and Chief Financial Officer, Lisa Gibbs will provide an overview of the results, discuss current business conditions, and conduct a question and answer session.

The call will be available, live, to interested parties by dialing 800-967-7164 or +1 323-794-2094. The Conference ID number is 3182188. A live webcast of the conference call will be available in the investor relations section of the Company's website at http://amtechsystems.com/conference.htm

About Amtech Systems, Inc.

Amtech Systems, Inc. is a leading, global manufacturer of capital equipment, including thermal processing and wafer polishing, and related consumables used in fabricating semiconductor devices, such as silicon carbide (SiC) and silicon power chips, electronic assemblies and light-emitting diodes (LEDs). We sell these products to semiconductor and automotive component manufacturers worldwide, particularly in Asia, North America and Europe. Our strategic focus is on semiconductor growth opportunities in power electronics, leveraging our strength in our core competencies in thermal and substrate processing. We are a market leader in the high-end power chip market (SiC and 300mm silicon horizontal thermal reactor), developing and supplying essential equipment and consumables used in the semiconductor industry. Amtech's products are recognized under the leading brand names BTU International, Bruce TechnologiesTM, and PR HoffmanTM.

Amtech Systems, Inc.

Lisa Gibbs

Chief Financial Officer

Phone: 480-360-3756

irelations@Amtechsystems.com

Or

Sapphire Investor Relations, LLC

Erica Mannion or Michael Funari

Phone: 617-542-6180

irelations@Amtechsystems.com