Amobee Launches Industry First Self-Service Platform for Revolutionary TV Amplifier Solution, Joining Linear and Connected TV Planning

REDWOOD CITY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Amobee, the global advertising technology company reinventing advertising for the converging world, has dramatically expanded its revolutionary TV Amplifier solution, making it easier for advertisers to create connected TV (CTV), social and digital media campaigns that perfectly complement their linear TV strategy by ensuring that the right target audiences are reached at the ideal frequency to drive site visits, conversions and sales lift.

Now available on a self-service basis, AmobeeⓇ TV Amplifier empowers advertisers to optimize reach and frequency across TV, CTV, digital and social media throughout the entire advertising value chain, from discovery, planning and activation to optimization, measurement and attribution. Integral to this far-reaching marquee solution, Amobee—with direct access to person-level TV panel and automatic content recognition (ACR) TV viewership data—is the only advertising platform that can predict television reach outcomes using its unrivalled proprietary linear forecasting tools.

Building on a multi-year partnership, Amobee’s platform enabled Horizon Media and a major CPG brand client to close the gap between their TV and digital audiences to decrease overlap, increase reach efficiency and drive additional conversions. With Amobee’s measurement of the brand’s existing linear TV schedule, Horizon was able to create and execute the optimal strategic target audience segment by layering on additional third-party audience data from IRI.

As a result, the brand was able to drive more than 65 percent reach unique to their digital investments as measured by Nielsen Total Ad Ratings. The client also partnered with IRI to run a point-of-sale-based marketing mix analysis, highlighting the TV Amplifier solution as the most effective programmatic strategy, resulting in the highest overall ROI and volume among all the brand’s digital tactics.

“The ability to effectively understand, reach and measure audiences across the TV and digital landscape is key for truly converged advertising and, until now, has not been possible in the industry,” says Corey Tolbert, Vice President of Programmatic at Horizon Media. “Amobee’s TV Amplifier helps our clients better identify opportunities to improve and extend the impact of our combined linear TV and digital buys with greater scale and precision, allowing for sophisticated and comprehensive cross-screen campaigns that maximize incremental reach.”

“Consumers are moving fluidly across screens, leaving advertisers struggling to find their target audience across connected TV and online video with the scale and predictability of linear television,” says Philip Smolin, Chief Strategy Officer at Amobee. “Now, with Amobee TV Amplifier, advertisers can target and measure the same TV audience across CTV and video, and drive incremental reach without compromising their return on media investment.”

With its unique data partnerships, Amobee’s platform enables advertisers to create linear TV viewership audience segments that can be activated on digital to drive optimal reach and frequency. Brands and agencies are able to understand the networks and shows consumers are watching in near-real time, the advertising they’re exposed to, and the behaviors linked to their viewership habits.

Advertisers are now able to take advantage of Amobee TV Amplifier’s enhanced capabilities and intuitive features in a streamlined, self-service workflow, giving them the ability to:

Extend Linear Reach with Digital: Identify audiences that are underexposed by linear investments for targeting across connected TV, social and programmatic

Achieve Optimal Cross-Screen Frequency: Increase the efficiency of digital budgets by exclusively targeting non- and lightly-exposed television viewers and bringing them into the optimal frequency range

Drive Linear TV Tune-In: Target historical viewers of a program or similar programs, targeting these users on desktop, mobile, and / or connected TV

Defend Market Share: Maintain mindshare and share-of-wallet by identifying and targeting consumers who have been exposed to competitive messaging

Recognized as a Leader in the Forrester New Wave™: Cross-Channel Video Advertising Platforms report, Amobee provides clients with solutions to drive results in any format across any screen to better reach desired audiences and business results. Amobee unifies TV and digital to provide agencies and leading brands with advanced data management and media planning capabilities as well as actionable, real-time market research and proprietary audience data. Amobee works to enable media companies with sophisticated audience-based planning technology that helps meet the goals of marketers most efficiently while allowing media companies to manage the new business and technical complexities they face in a converging world.

About Amobee

The world’s leading independent advertising platform, Amobee empowers brands, agencies and broadcasters with advertising solutions for the converging world. Amobee’s platform provides end-to-end campaign planning, management and optimization across TV, digital and social media. Through the application of prescriptive AI, proprietary data and advanced analytics, advertisers can now seamlessly orchestrate the consumer journey across converged media and all devices, and eliminate the media overlap and waste which come from traditional media silos. Amobee is a wholly owned subsidiary of Singtel, one of the largest communications technology companies in the world, which reaches more than 675 million mobile subscribers. The company operates across North America, Europe, Middle East, Asia and Australia. For more information, visit amobee.com or follow @amobee.

