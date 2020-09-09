BusinessWire

Amkor Technology to Present at the Deutsche Bank 2020 Technology Conference

TEMPE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Amkor Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: AMKR), a leading provider of semiconductor packaging and test services, today announced that it will participate in the Deutsche Bank 2020 Technology Conference on Monday, September 14, 2020. Amkor’s virtual presentation will occur at 8:05 am Eastern Time (5:05 am Pacific Time).


An audio-only webcast of the presentation will be made available, both live and by replay, on the Investor Relations section of Amkor’s website.

About Amkor Technology, Inc.

Amkor Technology, Inc. is one of the world’s largest providers of outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services. Founded in 1968, Amkor pioneered the outsourcing of IC packaging and test and is now a strategic manufacturing partner for the world’s leading semiconductor companies, foundries and electronics OEMs. Amkor’s operational base includes production facilities, product development centers, and sales and support offices located in key electronics manufacturing regions in Asia, Europe and the USA. For more information, visit www.amkor.com.


Contacts

Amkor Contact
Vincent Keenan
Vice President, Investor Relations
480-786-7594
vincent.keenan@amkor.com

