BusinessWire

Amkor Technology to Announce Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results on October 26, 2020

Posted on Author Business Wire Comments Off on Amkor Technology to Announce Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results on October 26, 2020

TEMPE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Amkor Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: AMKR), a leading provider of semiconductor packaging and test services, today announced that it will issue its financial results for the third quarter of 2020 after the close of trading on the NASDAQ Global Select Market on Monday, October 26, 2020. Amkor management will host a conference call to discuss the company's financial results at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on Monday, October 26, 2020.


The conference call can be accessed at Amkor’s website: www.amkor.com. You may also access the call by dialing 1-877-407-4019 or 1-201-689-8337. A replay of the call will be made available at Amkor’s website or by dialing 1-877-660-6853 or 1-201-612-7415 (conference ID 13711716).

About Amkor Technology, Inc.

Amkor Technology, Inc. is one of the world’s largest providers of outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services. Founded in 1968, Amkor pioneered the outsourcing of IC packaging and test and is now a strategic manufacturing partner for the world’s leading semiconductor companies, foundries and electronics OEMs. Amkor’s operational base includes production facilities, product development centers, and sales and support offices located in key electronics manufacturing regions in Asia, Europe and the USA. For more information, visit www.amkor.com.


Contacts

Vincent Keenan
Vice President, Investor Relations
480-786-7594
vincent.keenan@amkor.com

Business Wire

Related Articles
BusinessWire

Three Providers of Open Source Object Storage for High Performance Workloads Named IDC Innovators

Posted on Author Business Wire

FRAMINGHAM, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#IDCInnovators–International Data Corporation (IDC) today published an IDC Innovators report profiling three companies that offer open source object storage for high performance workloads. The three companies are Mi…
BusinessWire

Modern Healthcare Honors Dr. Peter Pronovost as a Top 25 Innovator for Spearheading Remote Monitoring Program at University Hospitals Using Masimo’s Technology

Posted on Author Business Wire

 
IRVINE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Masimo (NASDAQ: MASI) today announced that Peter J. Pronovost, MD, PhD, Chief Quality and Clinical Transformation Officer at University Hospitals in Cleveland (UH), has been named a “Top 25 Innovator” by Modern Healt…
BusinessWire

ISACA Launches One In Tech Foundation to Help Build a Diverse and Inclusive Workforce

Posted on Author Business Wire

SCHAUMBURG, Ill.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#ISACA–Technology has the potential to level the most uneven playing fields and better the world. To achieve this, however, tech must be accessible to all—regardless of gender, race or age. Global technology associat…