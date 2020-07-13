BusinessWire

Amkor Technology to Announce Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results on July 27, 2020

TEMPE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Amkor Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: AMKR), a leading provider of semiconductor packaging and test services, today announced that it will issue its financial results for the second quarter of 2020 after the close of trading on the NASDAQ Global Select Market on Monday, July 27, 2020. Amkor management will host a conference call to discuss the company's financial results at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on Monday, July 27, 2020.


The conference call can be accessed at Amkor's website: www.amkor.com. You may also access the call by dialing 1-877-645-6380 or 1-404-991-3911. A replay of the call will be made available at Amkor's website or by dialing 1-855-859-2056 or 1-404-537-3406 (conference ID 8565096).

About Amkor Technology, Inc.

Amkor Technology, Inc. is one of the world’s largest providers of outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services. Founded in 1968, Amkor pioneered the outsourcing of IC packaging and test and is now a strategic manufacturing partner for the world’s leading semiconductor companies, foundries and electronics OEMs. Amkor’s operational base includes production facilities, product development centers, and sales and support offices located in key electronics manufacturing regions in Asia, Europe and the USA. For more information, visit www.amkor.com.


Contacts

Vincent Keenan
Vice President, Investor Relations
480-786-7594
vincent.keenan@amkor.com

