Amid COVID-19 Pandemic, Boston Selects Everbridge to Power Citywide Emergency Alerts

BURLINGTON, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVBG), the global leader in critical event management (CEM), today announced that the City of Boston has deployed its platform to help keep its nearly 700,000 residents safe and informed amid the COVID-19 pandemic and other threats. Boston becomes the latest major U.S. city to adopt Everbridge’s services, joining other local organizations including the Boston Police, Fire, and Emergency Management Departments, Boston Children’s Hospital, Boston Athletic Association (B.A.A.), Boston Public Health Commission, Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority (MBTA), Harvard Business School, Massachusetts State Police, as well as the Commonwealth of Massachusetts, in ensuring their diverse communities receive timely and accurate information about the deadly virus. Collectively, the Commonwealth of Massachusetts, the City of Boston, and the many other organizations across the state represent another example of the Everbridge network effect ecosystem to improve the overall safety and resiliency for people and organizations in a region.

In addition to English and Spanish, Boston Mayor Martin J. Walsh announced that the Everbridge system also provides emergency messaging in several other languages spoken by more than one-third of the Boston community, including Somali, Chinese, Arabic, Vietnamese, Russian, Haitian Creole, French, Cabo Verdean Creole, and Portuguese. The City of Boston sends multilingual communications daily with useful information about public health and safety, as well as related preventative measures and city resources to combat coronavirus.

“It’s important that the critical public health information we are sharing with our residents reaches every person in the language they speak so that collectively as a city we can be informed about the seriousness of this virus, and work together to stop its spread,” said Mayor Walsh. “By expanding the multilingual capability of our emergency alert service, we are sure to better reach our diverse population of citizens and help to save lives.”

As a Boston-based company, Everbridge has a long history of working with local organizations to manage critical events such as the famed Boston Marathon, which each year utilizes Everbridge to provide real-time notifications to its network of nearly 10,000 volunteers and medical personnel.

“At Everbridge, we appreciate the tireless efforts by the City of Boston employees and first responders, led by Mayor Marty Walsh, as well as their use of technological innovation to promote public safety initiatives, especially to mitigate the ongoing threat from COVID-19,” said David Meredith, CEO of Everbridge. “The City of Boston represents the latest addition to the growing northeastern regional resiliency ecosystem, anchored by the states of Massachusetts, New York and Connecticut, that leverage the Everbridge platform to keep people safe and operations running.”

Boston joins major cities like Los Angeles, New York, Philadelphia, Houston, Phoenix, San Diego, San Francisco, Charlotte, Denver, and Washington, D.C. in employing Everbridge to help protect their populations. Additionally, the Commonwealth of Massachusetts recently selected Everbridge as the mass notification provider for its statewide AlertsMA program, joining Vermont, New York, Connecticut, Florida, and California in statewide deployments.

At a recent press briefing on Massachusetts’ response to COVID-19, Governor Charlie Baker stated, “Throughout the outbreak, we have constantly reminded our residents that we all need to get our information, your information, from trusted sources… I want to thank our team at the Executive Office of Technology Services and Security for working with Everbridge, a Mass-based company, to bring this new capability to the Commonwealth and to the people of Massachusetts.”

Globally, Everbridge reaches over 550 million people and has been selected to power the countrywide public warning systems of Australia, Iceland, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Peru, Singapore, and Sweden; as well as leading F500 companies and over 3,700 other municipalities, counties and cities within 49 of the 50 United States, within all of Canada’s provinces, and throughout Europe and Asia, including deployments within some the most populous states In India.

In addition to supporting over 1,500 health care and almost 4,000 first responder organizations, Everbridge recently announced its financial support for the CDC Foundation’s campaign focused on the COVID-19 pandemic: All of Us: Combat Coronavirus, which will help provide Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) for frontline healthcare workers, increase laboratory capacity and support vulnerable communities, among other initiatives.

