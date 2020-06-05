Amid COVID-19, Friendship Online Offers More Learning Options

Award-winning virtual school for grades K-8 will offer 1,000 enrollment seats for next school year

WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, Friendship Public Charter School—one of the largest and highest-performing public charter school networks in the District of Columbia—announced it is expanding enrollment for its Friendship Public Charter School Online for families seeking an established, award-winning online or blended school option in grades K–8.

Friendship has served many D.C. public school students with a largely online model since 2006. And the school has continued to serve its students and families during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Since Friendship Public Charter School Online offers specially-trained online teachers, a robust digital curriculum, training for parents and learning coaches, and a variety of physical materials to support instruction, it was perhaps the only D.C. public or private school whose instruction was not interrupted this past spring. Interest in the school has skyrocketed in the past month.

In response to demand for an established, citywide online school in D.C., Friendship Public Charter School Online is increasing enrollment capacity to serve up to 1,000 students for the fall semester. The school plans to begin the 2020-2021 academic year on August 31, 2020, with a commitment to follow public health guidelines at that time. Enrolled students will have the flexibility to take either a fully online instructional model or a combination of online and on-campus classes. This “blended” learning model is being designed with family, community, and safety needs in mind.

“As our city faces the unique challenges brought on by the coronavirus pandemic, more and more families are looking to ensure their children have learning continuity from established online education providers,” said Patricia A. Brantley, Friendship’s Chief Executive Officer. “At Friendship, we are committed to providing students, parents, and families across D.C. with the quality education they deserve - whether it’s online or in an in-person setting.”

Friendship has more than 20 years of experience delivering a high-quality, college-preparatory education to students and families throughout D.C. And for more than a decade, Friendship’s online school program—a full-time program authorized by the Public Charter School Board—has helped students thrive and reach their full potential through inspired teaching and personalized learning.

“My kids have really grown—both academically and personally—since enrolling in Friendship,” said Elmater Pleasant, whose third-grader and eighth-grader both attend the school’s online program. “I’m so glad to have this option and proud to see my kids succeed.”

Five Friendship campuses were recently named Bold Performance Schools. Each campus earned this honor for their student academic outcomes in math and English/language arts that are raising the performance bar for public schools citywide.

The deadline to enroll for the 2020-2021 school year is Monday, June 15. To learn more about Friendship Public Charter School Online’s program for grades K-8 and the school community’s upcoming summer learning opportunities, please visit https://fpcso.k12.com/ and https://www.myschooldc.org/.

About Friendship Public Charter School

The mission of Friendship Public Charter School is to provide a world-class education that motivates students to achieve high academic standards, enjoy learning and develop as ethical, literate, well-rounded, and self-sufficient citizens who contribute actively to their communities. Beginning with just two locations in 1998, Friendship now spans 16 campuses for students in grades pre-K3 to 12. A rigorous curriculum, exemplary instruction, resource-rich forums, and total commitment to student advancement have made Friendship one of D.C.’s top charter systems. The road to college can be daunting. But thanks to 20 years’ experience guiding students to and through higher education, Friendship has developed one of the most comprehensive roadmaps for student success anywhere.

Friendship’s online public school program, Friendship Public Charter School Online (FPCSO), is a full-time program available tuition-free to students in the District of Columbia and gives families the chance to access the engaging curriculum and tools provided by K12 Inc. (NYSE: LRN).

