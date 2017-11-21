Americans Love Pumpkin Pie on Thanksgiving

When it comes to Thanksgiving pies, Americans are staunch traditionalists, according to the annual Delta Dental Thanksgiving pie survey just released. The survey has been tracking America’s sweet tooth during Thanksgiving for the last three years.

Pumpkin pie reigns supreme once again, with 36 percent of American adults saying it’s their favorite (beating out the next pie in line by more than double). The Delta Dental survey takes a closer look at the top spot. The Thanksgiving go-to pie finds heaviest favoritism among Baby Boomers (41 percent) and, while it’s still tops with the group, finds the lowest support among Gen-Xers (28 percent).

Regionally, pumpkin pie sees the most popularity in the West (44 percent) and the least in the South (31 percent). Its preference percentage rating has varied only slightly since Delta Dental began tracking Thanksgiving pie favorability (2016: 36 percent and 2015: 37 percent). Nonparents (37 percent) report liking the pie a full five percentage points higher than parents (32 percent).

“Whatever favorite pie, or pies, you indulge in this Thanksgiving, remember to take the time to brush and floss away the sugary remnants. A healthy smile is something to be thankful for too,” said Bill Kohn, DDS, Delta Dental Plans Association’s vice president of dental science and policy.

Other interesting survey findings:

Pecan pie (17 percent), which again garnered the number two spot, finds waning support from just one group, Millennials (10 percent).

The widest favoritism gap between the sexes belongs to apple pie, which snagged the number three spot, with 17 percent of men saying it’s their top Thanksgiving pie compared to 11 percent of women.