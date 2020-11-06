American Software to Announce Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMSWA), a leading provider of innovative AI-powered supply chain management and advanced retail planning platforms, today announced that it will release its second quarter fiscal year 2021 financial results after the U.S. financial markets close on Thursday, November 19, 2020.

In conjunction with the release, the company will host a conference call at 5:00 pm EST to discuss its results with the investment community. A live webcast and replay of the call will be accessible via the investor relations page of American Software’s website at www.amsoftware.com/investor-relations.

American Software’s Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results Earnings Call

Date: Thursday, November 19, 2020

Time: 5:00 pm EST

Location: www.amsoftware.com/investor-relations

About American Software, Inc.

Atlanta-based American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMSWA), delivers innovative AI-powered supply chain management and advanced retail planning platforms. Logility, Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of American Software, is accelerating digital supply chain optimization and advanced retail planning from product concept to customer availability helping companies transform their supply chain operations to gain a competitive advantage. Recognized for its high-touch approach to customer service, rapid implementations and industry-leading return on investment (ROI), Logility customers include Big Lots, Husqvarna Group, Parker Hannifin, Sonoco Products and Red Wing Shoe Company. Demand Management, Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Logility, delivers affordable, easy-to-use Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) supply chain planning solutions designed to increase forecast accuracy, improve customer service and reduce inventory to maximize profits and lower costs. Demand Management serves customers such as Siemens Healthcare, AutomationDirect.com and Newfoundland Labrador Liquor Corporation. New Generation Computing, Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of American Software, powers the digital supply chain to enable brand owners and retailers to maximize revenue and profit by accelerating lead times, streamlining product development, and optimizing sourcing and distribution. NGC customers include Brooks Brothers, Carter’s, Destination XL, Fanatics, Foot Locker, Jockey International, Lacoste and Spanx. The comprehensive American Software supply chain and retail planning portfolio includes advanced analytics, supply chain visibility, demand, inventory and replenishment planning, Sales and Operations Planning (S&OP), Integrated Business Planning (IBP), supply and inventory optimization, manufacturing planning and scheduling, retail merchandise and assortment planning and allocation, product lifecycle management (PLM), sourcing management, and vendor quality and compliance. For more information about American Software, please visit www.amsoftware.com, call (404) 364-7615 or email kliu@amsoftware.com.

