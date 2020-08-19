American City Business Journals Releases New Features With BizLeads 2.0

Leading B2B Prospecting Service provides Enhanced Opportunities for Businesses

CHARLOTTE, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--American City Business Journals has released BizLeads 2.0 with features that enhance the popular cloud-based B2B prospecting service and make it even easier for sales and marketing professionals to identify and reach potential customers.

BizLeads, which leverages data from approximately 19 million companies, contains business lead-and-contact information on more than 25 million professionals, executives and business owners. BizLeads contains the most self-reported information of any prospecting platform and offers subscription plans for as little as $67 per month.

BizLeads Version 2.0 includes:

Real-time data alerts.

BizEstimate – an estimated value of the Business (provided by BizEquity).

Unlimited contacts per company data record.

Email verification of prospects.

Job title search.

Map and location-based search.

Industry and economic sector search.

Revenue search.

Employee count search.

Localized subscription pricing for as little as $67 a month.

What customers are saying about BizLeads 2.0

"BizLeads is the most powerful prospecting tool we have found for identifying, contacting, and running campaigns to private businesses and their leaders,” said Joseph Mallee, CEO Mass Mutual Eastern Pennsylvania. “Its simple map-like cloud interface makes searching easy. Its data is the best we have found.”

"BizLeads is the Google of prospecting search for finding potential opportunities for my loan origination team,” said Glenn Holck, CEO Greenbriar Capital, LLC. “It is incredibly powerful.”

“BizLeads is a revolutionary new online service to prospect for businesses and their owners and executives,” said Nash Subotic, CEO of WestPac Wealth Partners. “I run a large financial services firm, and we have used other prospecting solutions. We love how simple yet elegant the user interface is and how powerful the data is. We think it's the best solution on the market for B2B prospecting."

For more information and to register for a demo, visit BizLeads.

About American City Business Journals

ACBJ is the country’s largest owner of local business journals with nearly 500,000 paid subscribers, 16.6 million monthly visitors to its web sites and 220,000 annual event attendees. The company is dedicated to helping local business leaders grow their businesses, advance their careers and simplify their professional lives in 44 cities in the United States. ACBJ owns business publications online and in print across the country that offer exclusive, in-depth local business news, events and information services. In addition, ACBJ owns and operates Hemmings Motor News and AmericanInno. The company is headquartered in Charlotte and is part of Advance, a private, family-owned business with a diversified portfolio of operating companies and investments spanning media, communications, technology, education and other promising growth sectors.

BizEquity is the world’s leading provider of business valuation knowledge, having valued more than 33 million private companies globally to date. BizEquity’s vision is to value every privately-owned company and, in the process, democratize business valuation and performance knowledge.

