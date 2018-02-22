AMD Launches Two New Chips

SANTA CLARA — AMD has introduced two new chip families – the AMD EPYC Embedded 3000 processor and AMD Ryzen Embedded V1000 processor.

The AMD EPYC Embedded 3000 brings the power of “Zen” to a variety of new markets including networking, storage and edge computing devices, while AMD Ryzen Embedded V1000 targets medical imaging, industrial systems, digital gaming and thin clients. These new AMD Embedded processors deliver breakthrough performance, exceptional integration and on-chip security.

“Today we extend the high-performance x86 ‘Zen’ architecture from PCs, laptops and the datacenter to networking, storage and industrial solutions with the AMD EPYC Embedded and AMD Ryzen Embedded product families, delivering transformative performance from the core to the edge,” said Scott Aylor, corporate vice president and general manager, Datacenter and Embedded Solutions Business Group, AMD. “AMD EPYC Embedded 3000 raises the bar in performance for next-generation network functions virtualization, software-defined networking and networked storage applications. AMD Ryzen Embedded V1000 brings together the ‘Zen’ core architecture and ‘Vega’ graphics architecture to deliver brilliant graphics in a single chip that provides space and power savings for medical imaging, gaming and industrial systems. With these high-performance products, AMD is ushering in a new age for embedded processors.”

Several customers announced products based on AMD EPYC Embedded 3000 and AMD Ryzen Embedded V1000, including:

The Esaote ultra-performance MyLab 9 eXP ultrasound system for general medical imaging, women’s healthcare and cardiovascular diagnostics, based on the Ryzen Embedded V1000 and targeting Q3 availability.

The Quixant QXi-7000, QMax-2 and Quixant X 4K Ultra HD casino gaming platforms, based on the Ryzen Embedded V1000 and available today.

Four products from Advantech based on the Ryzen Embedded V1000, including an integrated casino gaming platform and multimedia gaming engine, high-performance Com-E module for medical, automation and gaming applications, and a mini-ITX embedded motherboard.

Also, with support from more than 16 major ecosystem partners, companies can purchase boards and access software with AMD EPYC Embedded 3000 and AMD Ryzen Embedded V1000 technology. These include: