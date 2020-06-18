AMC Theatres to Resume Theatre Operations on Wednesday, July 15, in Preparation for an Exciting Lineup of New Theatrical Releases Beginning in July

AMC will resume theatre operations at approximately 450 U.S. locations on July 15, and at approximately 150 remaining locations in time for the opening of Disney’s release of MULAN debuting July 24 and Warner Bros.’ release of TENET, which debuts July 31

AMC launching a comprehensive health and sanitation program: AMC Safe & Clean

AMC Safe & Clean developed under advisement of current & former faculty of Harvard University’s prestigious School of Public Health as well as the No. 1 U.S. cleaning brand, The Clorox Company

To further encourage social distancing, AMC will impose seat capacity limitations, such limitations to change across four distinct phases of theatre operations

In phase 1 of theatre operations, which begins July 15, ticket availability in all AMC auditoriums will be capped initially at a maximum of 30% of the normal seating capacity; AMC will block out every other row in non-recliner auditoriums

In phase 2 of theatre operations, ticket availability in all AMC auditoriums will be capped at a maximum of 40% of seating capacity; AMC also will implement seat blocking in all of its auditoriums

LEAWOOD, Kan.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Founded in 1920, for 100 years AMC Theatres (NYSE:AMC, "AMC" or the "Company"), the largest theatrical exhibition company in the United States, in Europe, and the world, has delighted movie fans with an unparalleled theatrical experience. Beginning July 15, AMC kicks off its next 100 years of movie magic, as the Company will resume operations of 450 U.S. theatres as part of a phased plan that is expected to bring the 600-plus U.S. theatre circuit to nearly full operation leading into the opening of MULAN on July 24 and TENET on July 31.

Adam Aron, CEO & President, AMC Theatres, said, “After a painful almost four-month hiatus due to the coronavirus, we are delighted to announce that movies are coming back to the big screen at AMC. Our next 100 years of making smiles happen officially begin at approximately 450 theatres across the United States on July 15. I cannot emphasize enough how much care and attention to detail we have taken in developing AMC Safe & Clean, our absolute commitment to optimizing the health and safety of our theatres for our guests and associates. Developed along with The Clorox Company, and current and former faculty of Harvard University’s School of Public Health, AMC Safe & Clean represents a comprehensive commitment with a broad array of tools being used in sanitizing our theatres. Social distancing, reduced seat capacity, greatly intensified cleaning regimens, new employee health protocols, contactless ticketing and mobile food & beverage ordering are all part of AMC Safe & Clean. So too is a new multimillion-dollar commitment to implementing high tech solutions in making AMC theatres safe, including deploying electrostatic sprayers, HEPA vacuums and upgraded MERV 13 ventilation filters. All this is being put into motion because at AMC our single highest priority is the health and safety of our guests and associates. Both personally and professionally, I couldn’t be more excited for what this means for movie lovers.”

In the coming weeks, theatre teams will begin returning to their theatres for training on AMC’s new, enhanced cleaning and safety procedures. AMC expects that almost all its 600-plus U.S. locations will be open and in operation for the launch of MULAN on July 24 and TENET on July 31. The resumption of AMC operations may be adjusted if there are changes to the current theatrical release schedule, or as needed in response to local or regional conditions.

The AMC Safe & Clean Commitment

AMC cannot and would not open without full confidence that viable measures are in place to best optimize the health and safety of moviegoers and associates.

Adam Aron, CEO & President of AMC, commented, “From the moment we made the decision back in March to temporarily shutter our theatres, we immediately began to formulate a comprehensive, effective and responsible health and sanitation plan which would allow us to move forward. This has been the core element to all of our discussions about again opening our doors to moviegoers. Once an initial plan was in place, AMC went a step further and sought out a consultation and review of its health & safety plan from third-party, nationally recognized experts in cleaning and public health and safety. During the creation of AMC Safe & Clean, AMC was advised by a team led by Dr. Joseph Allen, who is on the faculty of Harvard University’s School of Public Health, as well as by The Clorox Company. The result is a health & safety plan that’s welcoming and responsible for our guests and our associates.”

Here's what guests can expect when they return to their local AMC:

​Lowered Seating Capacities

To facilitate proper social distancing within theatre auditoriums, AMC will approach seat capacity limitations in four distinct phases. But AMC will always follow all federal, state and local directives, including those that mandate a maximum capacity if lower than those envisioned in AMC’s four phases as now planned.

Phase 1 commences on July 15, when AMC will make available a maximum of 30% of the seating capacity in every showtime, at all its theatres nationwide. In non-recliner auditoriums, AMC will automatically block out every other row of seats for every showtime.

Phase 2 will begin when AMC deems it to be acceptable given local and regional health conditions, and capacity limitations will rise to 40%.

Also during Phase 2, AMC will implement automatic seat-blocking in every auditorium: At all recliner auditoriums, AMC’s ticketing engine will automatically block out one seat on either side of every party. At all non-recliner, reserved seating auditoriums, AMC’s ticketing engine will automatically block out one seat on either side of every party and the seats in the rows in front of and behind each party. In all non-reserved seating auditoriums, AMC will block out every other row of seats for every showtime.



Phase 3 is expected to commence around Labor Day weekend, and seat capacity limits will increase to 50%.

And finally, in Phase 4, expected around Thanksgiving, AMC plans to operate at full capacity.

The dates of these third and fourth phases may be adjusted based on local and regional health conditions at the time.

Enhanced Cleaning Procedures

Every auditorium will be cleaned between each showtime with enhanced hard surface disinfection including doors, handrails, recliner buttons, and tray tables. There will be extra time allocated between showtimes to allow a full, thorough cleaning of each auditorium.

Auditorium fixtures and seating areas will be disinfected nightly using electrostatic sprayers.

All high-touch areas including door handles, stanchions, service counters, handrails, escalator rails, benches, and restroom fixtures will be routinely disinfected. Self-service Freestyle machines will be sanitized routinely, and sanitation stations with sanitizing wipes and/or hand sanitizer will be provided immediately nearby for guest use.

Disinfecting wipes and hand sanitizer will be found throughout theatres for guest use as well.

The products used for sanitation and disinfection at AMC are EPA approved for use against viruses, bacteria, and other pathogens including COVID-19.

Associate and Guest safety protocols

All theatre associates are required to wear masks while in the theatre.

All theatre associates will take their temperature and undergo a health assessment screening prior to their shift. If any theatre associate is found to have a fever or symptoms, or self-reports a fever or symptoms, he or she will not work but will be compensated nonetheless.

FDA approved hand-sanitizing stations will be placed throughout the theatre for associate and guest use. A hand-sanitizing station will be available near areas where guests interact with AMC equipment including box-office, greeter, food & beverage area, and restrooms.

In areas of the country where guests are required to wear masks, AMC will abide by that ordinance and guests will be required to wear masks except while eating and drinking. Guests at other locations are strongly encouraged to wear a mask during their visit to AMC. For guests who would like to purchase a mask upon arrival, they will be available for $1 at all locations.

Disinfectant wipes will be available to guests by request.

Contactless Ticketing

AMC strongly recommends that guests use AMC’s world-class online ticketing and mobile app for ticketless entry. Not only does this save time at the box office, but it minimizes the amount of interactions for a guest.

For guests who would like to purchase their tickets at the theatre, AMC also offers Automated Box Offices, which will be cleaned and sanitized regularly.

For those unable to use AMC’s contactless ticketing, guests can purchase their tickets at the box office or the guest service station at all theatres.

Food and Beverage, including expanded Mobile Ordering

Menu selections have been temporarily reduced at all AMC locations to ensure a more efficient service, minimizing the amount of time it takes to prepare and serve, and reducing wait times.

Food & Beverage transactions will be contactless using credit, debit, or gift cards only. Any guests who want to pay with cash will need to convert their cash into a gift card at either the box office or guest services.

Except where prohibited by state or local guidelines, guests may select their own drinks from Coca-Cola Freestyle machines. All Freestyle machine touchscreens will be sanitized frequently. Where self-serve is prohibited AMC associates will serve the guests from Coca-Cola Freestyle machines.

To decrease time spent by guests at and around concession stands, AMC is greatly expanding the mobile food & beverage ordering capabilities through the AMC website and mobile app. In the weeks and months following the resumption of operations, AMC expects that guests will be able to “order ahead” at nearly 600 locations.

Guest Communications

Signage will be placed throughout theatres to educate guests as to AMC Safe & Clean protocols.

Social distancing decals will be affixed throughout theatres to facilitate appropriate distancing between guests.

Where helpful, various points within theatres will be marked for one-way walking flows.

AMC recognizes that public health situations continue to evolve, and as such, AMC Safe & Clean will continue to evolve as needed as we move ahead.

What else to expect:

The reopening schedule for specific theatres will be communicated in early July. During the weeks leading up to new major theatrical releases, AMC will be showing popular repertory titles made available from its studio partners. Those titles and ticket price information will be announced prior to reopening.

