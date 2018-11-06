Amazon to Offer Free Shipping With No Minimum Buy

Amazon, the world’s largest online retailer, is giving customers even more convenient and faster delivery options.

Starting today, November 5, and for a limited time, all Amazon customers can enjoy free shipping with no minimum purchase amount on orders that will arrive in time for the Christmas holiday. This offer applies to hundreds of millions of items – the largest free shipping selection in the country. Plus, tens of millions of Prime members can shop with FREE Same-Day Delivery, now available on more than three million items – the largest same-day selection in the U.S.

Additionally, Prime members in more than 60 cities can receive delivery in as little as an hour from Whole Foods Market through Prime Now, making holiday feast planning even easier. This is, of course, on top of the unlimited FREE Two-Day Shipping that Prime members enjoy every day on more than 100 million items.

Prime membership on Amazon costs $119 per year billed annually or $12.99 per month. The company says it has over 100 million Prime members worldwide.

“This holiday, customers can enjoy free shipping with no minimum purchase amount on orders that will arrive in time for Christmas, including items from Amazon’s expertly curated Gift Guides across electronics, fashion, home and toys,” said Doug Herrington, Senior Vice President of North American Retail at Amazon. “With hundreds of millions of items available for free shipping to all Amazon customers and more than three million items available with Prime FREE Same-Day Delivery, customers can enjoy the largest selection of items that are fast and free.”

Amazon delivery and pick up: