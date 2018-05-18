Amazon Prime Members to Get Whole Foods Discount

Amazon Prime members can soon save more at Whole Foods Market starting this summer. Members get an additional 10 percent off sale items, typically hundreds of products throughout the store, plus weekly deep discounts on select best-selling items. These savings are currently available in all stores across Florida and will expand to all Whole Foods Market and Whole Foods Market 365 stores nationwide beginning this summer.

Exclusive savings at Whole Foods Market increases benefits for Prime members in the U.S., including unlimited fast, free shipping and great entertainment. Prime members will receive these exclusive deals and savings by scanning their Whole Foods Market app at checkout – download the app and learn more at amazon.com/primesavings.

Amazon has increased the cost of Prime membership to $119 per year beginning this month.

Prime member deals will be prominently featured in store. Customers can also go to the Whole Foods Market app to learn about many of the best offers each week. The following deals will be in Florida stores from May 16 through May 22, with new and exclusive offers rotating weekly:

Sustainably-sourced, wild-caught halibut steaks: $9.99/lb., save $10/lb.

Organic strawberries: 1 lb. for $2.99, save $2

Cold brew coffee at Allegro coffee bars: 50% off 16 oz.

KIND granola: 11 oz. bag 2/$6

365 Everyday Value sparkling water: 12-pack case buy one, get one free

Magic Mushroom Powder: 50% off

Plus, an additional 10% off hundreds of sale items throughout the store

“We’re thrilled for Whole Foods Market to be part of the Prime experience,” said John Mackey, Co-founder and CEO of Whole Foods Market. “By offering greater discounts on sale items, and exclusive deals like $10 off a pound for sustainably-sourced, wild-caught halibut, launching savings for Prime members is an amazing opportunity to bring our industry-leading quality standards and delicious food to more customers at a better price.”

This is the latest benefit for Prime members shopping Whole Foods Market. Earlier this year, the companies launched free two-hour delivery on Whole Foods Market groceries through Prime Now in 10 cities, with more to come in 2018. Eligible Prime members also receive 5% Back on Whole Foods Market purchases when using the Amazon Prime Rewards Visa Card.

“This new Prime benefit at Whole Foods Market is a perfect pairing of healthy and delicious food at even more affordable prices,” said Cem Sibay, Vice President, Amazon Prime. “Our vision is that every day Prime makes your life better, easier and more fun, and shopping at Whole Foods Market with exclusive deals and savings is all of this and more.”

Amazon and Whole Foods Market have reduced prices for all customers on hundreds of grocery staples and fresh foods across the store, including: responsibly-farmed salmon, raw shrimp and tilapia; organic baby kale and organic broccoli; animal welfare-rated lean ground beef; and organic and no-antibiotic, boneless skinless chicken breasts. Shopping at Whole Foods Market is now even more convenient with Amazon Lockers, where customers can pick up and return eligible Amazon purchases at nearly 400 Whole Foods Market stores nationwide. Plus, customers can now shop for Amazon devices, such as Echo and Fire TV, while grabbing groceries at select stores.

To get started, customers download the Whole Foods Market app, sign in with their Amazon account and then scan the app’s Prime Code at checkout. Or, customers can opt in to use their phone number to save at checkout.