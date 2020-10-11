Amazon Prime Day Deals For Teachers & Students (2020): Early School Supplies & Gadget Deals Reviewed by Deal Tomato

Here’s our review of the best early school supply deals for teachers & college students for Amazon Prime Day 2020, featuring deals on iPads, Fire HD tablets, MacBooks, Chromebooks, and Microsoft Surface laptops.
BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Here’s our review of the best early school supply deals for teachers, college students, and K-12 students for Amazon Prime Day, together with the best offers on school devices, headsets, webcams, and more back-to-school supplies. Shop the best deals using the links below.
Best deal for teachers:
- Save up to 55% on a wide range of school supplies at the Amazon Prime Day sale - check the latest deals on classroom organizers, stationery & craft supplies
- Save up to 48% on deals for teachers at the Amazon Prime Day sale
- Save 49% on the Back-to-School Supplies Bundle at Amazon
- Save 48% on the Bankers Box Eight Compartment Literature Sorter at Amazon
- Save 35% on the Classroom Keepers Mailbox at Amazon
- Save 26% on Rolling Storage Cart and Organizers at Amazon
- Save $68 on the Canon PIXMA G4210 Wireless Printer at Amazon
- Save 55% on the Furinno 5-tier Open-Shelf Bookcase at Amazon
- Save 46% on the Furinno 3-tier Adjustable Shelf Bookcase at Amazon
- Save 37% on the Furinno Simplistic Computer Desk at Amazon
- Save $44 on the Bestier 5-Inch Computer Desk with Shelves at Amazon
- Check out the full range of deals for teachers - click the link for the latest prices on classroom essentials
- Check out the full range of school supplies on sale for Amazon Prime Day
Best deals for students:
- Save up to 55% on college essentials at the Amazon Prime Day sale - check the latest deals on college stationery, laptops, backpacks and more back-to-school essentials
- Save up to 46% on a wide range of student deals - save on student laptops, backpacks and stationery
- Save 36% on the Vohler Laptop Backpack at Amazon
- Save on the latest Apple iPad, iPad Pro, iPad Air & iPad mini tablets - at the Amazon Prime Day sale
- Save up to 35% on a wide range of tablets - click the link for the latest prices on top-rated Android tablets & iPads at the Amazon Prime Day sale
- Save up to 40% on the latest laptops from HP, Dell, ASUS, Lenovo, Apple & many more top-rated laptop brands
Looking for more school supply deals for students and teachers? Click here to browse the entire selection of live deals on Amazon’s Prime Day sale page.
Prime Day sales run for a short period of time. Deal Tomato earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.
Every year, Amazon’s two-day Prime Day sale delivers a huge number of deals on the latest must-have gadgets, home essentials, and fashion items that are only available to Prime members.
Don’t have an Amazon Prime membership? Start your 30-day free trial and get in on all the best Prime Day deals.
For two days, Prime members enjoy access to great deals on school supplies for teachers, K-12 students, and college students during the shopping event. Amazon’s best deals for teachers and students cover a wide range of educational gear - from classroom technology and tablets to school supplies and classroom furniture. The rise of remote learning and virtual teaching makes video and audio gear like Logitech webcams and Fire HD tablets increasingly important for teachers looking to improve the quality of their online classes.
College students are also on the hunt for smart educational devices, with iPads and Chromebooks often featuring high on the list of back-to-school essentials. Given the uncertainty surrounding in-person classes, having an up-to-date and reliable laptop or tablet for school is necessary for students in 2020.
From grocery items to gadgets, over 175 million items were sold worldwide during last year’s Prime Day sale.
Looking for more deals on school supply deals for students and teachers? Click here to access the full range of live deals on Amazon’s Prime Day page.
About Deal Tomato: Deal Tomato reports on popular sales events. As an Amazon Associate Deal Tomato earns from qualifying purchases.
Contacts
Andy Mathews (andy@nicelynetwork.com)