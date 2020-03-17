Amazon Hiring for 100,000 Jobs

Amazon, the leading Internet retailer, has seen a surge in demand during the coronavirus scare and said it is looking to fill 100,000 new full and part-time positions across the U.S.

The jobs are in the company’s fulfillment centers and delivery network to meet the surge in demand from people relying on Amazon’s service during this stressful time, particularly those most vulnerable to being out in public.

Amazon says it knows many people have been economically impacted as jobs in areas like hospitality, restaurants, and travel are lost or furloughed as part of this crisis. Amazon says it welcomes these people as workers until things return to normal and their past employer is able to bring them back.

Amazon says it will also temporarily boost pay for the next month. In the U.S., the company will add an additional $2 per hour worked through April from its current rate of $15/hour or more, depending on the region, £2 per hour in the UK, and approximately €2 per hour in many EU countries. This increased pay through the end of April represents an investment by Amazon of over $350 million for hourly employees across the U.S., Europe, and Canada.