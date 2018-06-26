Amazon, Comcast, Salesforce Back Tact.ai

REDWOOD CITY — Tact.ai, which operates a conversational Artificial Intelligence sales platform, has completed a $27 million Series C funding round, bringing the company’s total funding to more than $57 million.

New investors include Amazon Alexa Fund, Comcast Ventures and Salesforce Ventures, with existing investors Accel Partners, M12 (formerly Microsoft Ventures), Redpoint Ventures and Upfront Ventures all participating in the oversubscribed round.

“Sales professionals need a way to control their data and coordinate with people, whether on phone, smart speaker, or in-car,” said Chuck Ganapathi, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Tact.ai. “We’re pleased to work with world-class investors and global companies like Comcast, Amazon, and Salesforce to execute on our vision of a conversational and voice-driven enterprise for sales teams.”

Ganapathi is a former sales executive at Salesforce and Siebel.

Fresh off the heels of deals with Cisco, Dell, Honeywell and other large enterprises, the new financing will be used by Tact to expand the company’s operations into new products and markets.

Tact.ai recently opened a new EMEA headquarters in the United Kingdom, as well as a new development center in Bengaluru, India.

David Zilberman, Managing Director at Comcast Ventures, who led the Series C funding investment, said, “Today, there’s a massive shift happening from the Cloud to the Intelligent Edge. We were impressed with Tact.ai’s success in harnessing this shift to redefine CRM and sales technology strategies for large global customers. We’re thrilled to join Amazon, Microsoft, and Salesforce in backing Tact.ai.”

Sales teams at Fortune 500 customers are using the Tact AI Assistant as their single pane of glass over customer data scattered across multiple enterprise applications such as CRM, email, calendar, and legacy databases. Tact AI Assistant is currently available on iOS and Android, voice services like Cortana and Alexa, and messaging platforms like Microsoft Teams, WebEx Teams and Slack.