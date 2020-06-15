Amabiotics Announces Corporate Name Change to Stellate Therapeutics and New Appointments to Its Executive & Advisory Teams

Amabiotics unveils rebranding, new advisors and the appointment of Dr. Nicole McKnight to CEO

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Amabiotics Inc., a global biotech company developing disease-modifying therapies for neurological conditions, announced today that it is changing its corporate name to Stellate Therapeutics Inc. (Stellate). This new name reflects the company’s strategic focus of using the human gut-brain axis to change the trajectory of brain disorders, including Parkinson’s and Alzheimer’s disease.

Dr. Nicole McKnight, who leads the operations in New York, will succeed Dr. Patrice Garnier as the company’s Chief Executive Officer effective May 18, 2020. Dr. Garnier, who has been the CEO since 2015, will continue to serve as Stellate’s Chairman and President.

“We have made great progress since I joined Stellate in May last year, including promising proof-of-concept and pre-clinical results for our lead molecule, STL-101,” said McKnight. “We are looking forward to building out our development team in New York and reaching our next scientific milestones.”

Stellate today also announced the appointment of Bernard Munos, MBA, MS and Robert Schneider, PhD to its Strategic Advisory Board.

"Great science starts with clever ideas. Stellate's focus on molecules produced by the microbiome, but active on the human brain, has been very productive and promising,” said Munos. “Its virtual research model gives it a lean and agile R&D machine that maximizes spending on what produces results and returns: research that swiftly advances drug candidates to market."

“Stellate has pioneered the critical connection between factors produced uniquely by human gut bacteria and protection of the human brain,” said Schneider. “It is now well recognized that our gut bacteria produce factors that are essential for our brain health, which are disrupted in certain neurological diseases. Stellate has lead first-in-class drug development programs focused on restoring this important balance for the treatment of Parkinson’s and Alzheimer’s disease.”

About Stellate Therapeutics Inc.

Stellate Therapeutics is a private global biotechnology company that develops small molecules produced by human gut bacteria into first-in-class personalized therapies for neurological diseases. Stellate’s microbiome-derived medicine platform has generated a portfolio of characterized new drug candidates, with capabilities across discovery, screening, production and diagnostic development. For more information, visit www.stellate-tx.com.

Media Inquiries:

Nicole McKnight, PhD; media@stellate-tx.com, +1 860.266.6148