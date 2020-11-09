AM TRACE, COVID-19 Focused Public Health Firm, Selected by Anchorage, Alaska to Support Efforts to Monitor & Accelerate City’s Pandemic Response

ANCHORAGE, Alaska--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#AM_TRACE--AM TRACE LLC has announced it was selected by The Municipality of Anchorage Health Department to provide COVID-19 clinical coordination and contact monitoring for Anchorage residents in quarantine, as the city sees its 7-day average of new cases at 182. Anchorage reported 8.1% of tests were positive for COVID-19 earlier this week.

AM TRACE LLC (“TRACE”) is a research, informatics, and public health firm that combines expertise in public health, epidemiology, and information communication technology to support COVID-19 disease mitigation efforts. TRACE, headquartered in Arlington, VA, specializes in COVID-19 surveillance, testing, contact tracing, and epidemiological programs. TRACE's evidence-based approach and proven capability to rapidly deploy technology-enabled contact tracing solutions to support local public health agencies have earned it a national reputation as a leading provider of COVID-19 solutions.

“Like many local governments navigating the rapid spread of COVID-19, Anchorage reached the limit in terms of internal resources as demand soars for contact tracing. With TRACE'S expertise, the municipality will now have the ability to contact and support more residents faster in order to protect the public's health,” said Erin Thames, TRACE’s Chief Operating Officer.

Once contacts of positive cases have completed an initial interview with a public health nurse from the Municipality of Anchorage Health Department (AHD), those contacts are assigned to a member of the TRACE team for monitoring and support. A TRACE nurse coordinator then collaborates with AHD to allocate contacts to the team. TRACE uses a state-operated CRM, Dimagi CommCare, to ensure data privacy and HIPAA compliance. TRACE provides digital outbound and inbound dialing, including inbound call queuing in English and Spanish. Contacts may opt to leave a voicemail if an agent is unavailable during regular business hours.

About AM TRACE LLC (“TRACE”):

The leadership of TRACE share in more than 75 years of combined experience working in disease prevention, testing, and surveillance & control. TRACE has been working to prevent and mitigate the spread of COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic, and currently conducts COVID-19 contact tracing, case investigation and policy consultation programs across the United States.

Media Point of Contact:

Mr. Gal Borenstein

Email: g.borenstein@am-trace.co

Tel: (703) 385-8178 x70