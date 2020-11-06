AM Best Posts Interactive Webinar Highlights for “What Life Insurers Need to Know About Identity Access Management”

OLDWICK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Viewers can access highlights from an AM Best webinar sponsored by LexisNexis Risk Solutions to learn how an effective Identity Access Management (IAM) program can provide customer data protection, all while creating an effective digital customer experience.

Panelists include:

Kim Brown, director, product management, LexisNexis Risk Solutions;

Jena Kennedy, senior director, vertical market strategy, LexisNexis Risk Solutions ;and

Christopher Dickinson, lead solution architect, digital engineering, Manulife.

The video-based interactive presentation is available here. The webinar was compiled into the following stand-alone segments:

Identity Access Management Defined.

Identity Access Management Is a 360 Degree Resource.

The Four Buckets of Identity Access Management.

Security Levels Should Suit the Need.

The Entire Organization Depends on Identity Access Management.

Even less-frequent Web Visitors Deserve a Lower-Stress Experience.

Contact Should Not End at the Point of Sale.

Cyber Security Is Always Racing to Stay Ahead of Cyber Criminals.

Recognizing Patterns in One Area Strengthens Defenses Elsewhere.

A Widening Range of Analytics Supports Identity Access Management.

Match the Strength of the Security Challenge to the Risk.

Not All Customers Are Tech-Savvy, But All Should be Entitled to Online Success.

Machine Learning Can Sniff Out Behavioral Identifiers, Fraud Cues.

The complete video replay for this event is also available now.

