Alydia Health Closes $10 Million Series B

MENLO PARK — Alydia Health, formerly InPress Technologies, Inc., has closed a $10 million in a Series B financing led by the Global Health Investment Fund (GHIF) to support a U.S. pivotal study of the company’s innovative technology designed to prevent the maternal morbidity and mortality caused by postpartum hemorrhage. Astia Angels and other existing investors also participated in the round.

Curt LaBelle, M.D., Managing Partner at the Global Health Investment Fund, will join the company’s board of directors.

Alydia Health is a medical device company dedicated to making childbirth safer for all mothers. The device concept was developed in 2010 at Cal Poly in an effort to design a global solution for postpartum hemorrhage.

Alydia’s product is designed to achieve rapid cessation of bleeding by encouraging the uterus to contract quickly, naturally compressing the open blood vessels. In a pilot study of 10 patients published in Obstetrics & Gynecology (the Green Journal)1, the device rapidly and effectively controlled postpartum bleeding, with hemorrhage controlled within minutes for each mother.

Building on the successful results of this feasibility trial, Alydia has initiated the PEARLE Study to support the company’s planned 510(k) submission to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for marketing clearance. The study will evaluate the safety and effectiveness of the device in 107 deliveries at leading hospitals in the United States.