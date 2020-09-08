Aluma Tower Company Included in Inc. Magazine’s Annual List of America’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies

VERO BEACH, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Inc. magazine ranked Aluma Tower Company, an Internationally distinguished supplier of aluminum mobile telescoping trailer-tower systems, as number 1941 on its annual Inc. 5000 list. The list is the most coveted ranking of the nation’s entrepreneurial elite.

Revenues from 2016 through 2019 were evaluated to determine this year’s winners. Aluma Tower boasted a three-year growth of 217% to gain the honor among the nation’s fasting growing private companies. This is the first time that Aluma Tower applied for inclusion on the list.

Under its enhanced management team, Aluma Tower is positioned to continue this outstanding growth rate well into the future. This award recognizes the Aluma team’s commitment to excellence in every industry it serves.

CEO Robert Main affirmed “The honor of being named to the Inc. 5000 list is truly a recognition of Aluma’s core values: dedication, continuous improvement, and integrity.”

“This is only the beginning,” commented General Manager and EVP Shane Mullan. “Aluma looks forward to its continued growth and making this a repeat honor in 2021.”

As an Inc. 5000 honoree, Aluma Tower is in notable company. Microsoft, LinkedIn, and Yelp, among other corporate giants, gained their first national exposure on the Inc. 5000 list.

About Aluma

Aluma Tower Company, Inc. conceives, designs, engineers, manufacturers, integrates, deploys and services a robust line of customizable telescoping towers and associated products. The company globally serves mission critical verticals including military, telecommunications service providers, law enforcement, emergency management, surveillance, weather monitoring, the oil and gas industry and utility companies.

