Altium Empowering the New Generation of Electronics Designers

Altium Launches STEM Distance Learning Initiative for High School Educators and Students

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#EdTech--Altium LLC, a leading PCB design and realization software company, believes that students should have access to professional tools today to prepare them for innovative careers in the future. In support of this mission, Altium has developed the Upverter Education distance learning program based on Upverter, a free, web-based printed circuit board (PCB) design tool that is easy to learn and use.

The collaborative and remote learning features of Upverter fit perfectly with the needs of STEM educators for guiding students through the electronics design process and their exploration of technology and engineering.

“It is truly a joy to provide our tools freely to students and to help prepare educators for the challenges they face with distance learning this year,” Dr. W. Gordon Kruberg, Head of Modular Hardware, at Altium, shares. “We look forward to seeing how Upverter can lift the level of understanding of students nationally and abroad. We are participating because we believe this rising tide will lift all boats.”

In addition to empowering educators and students all across the globe, Upverter will also be supporting the international FIRST Robotics competition launching this November. Several high school robotics teams are already using Upverter.

"Our students are super excited about robotics but are also new to the printed circuit board design and electronics learning. Having online access to the Upverter design tool and the learning resources will propel our learning curve, whether in class, or learning from home," reports Ryan Griggs, Lead Mentor, WAR Lords and WOW, Francis Parker School, San Diego, California.

The Upverter Education Program is a free resource and features:

Upverter, an easy to use, web-based tool for editing schematic diagrams and PCB layouts

Electrical engineering courses for students of all skill levels, including those with no prior exposure to circuit board design

A library of completed designs for inspiration and teaching

Responsive support from Upverter Forums for technical questions

An Upverter YouTube channel with detailed navigation videos

About Upverter

Upverter is a free EDA system delivered in a web-browser, which enables students and educators to design, share, and review schematics and printed circuit boards. It provides the ability to generate a bill of materials, Gerber files, and 3D rendering. Upverter is an Altium brand. To learn more about Upverter and Upverter Education, visit https://upverter.com/.

About Altium

Altium LLC (ASX:ALU), a global software company headquartered in San Diego, Calif., is accelerating the pace of innovation through electronics. From individual inventors to multinational corporations, more PCB designers and engineers choose Altium software to design and realize electronics-based products.

For over 30 years, Altium has been delivering software that maximizes the productivity of PCB designers and engineers, from idea to the board and beyond. Users are at the center of Altium’s R&D and business operations. With its unique Business-to-User approach, Altium is focused on developing software that is easy to use and implement, with solutions that enable innovation and deliver industry-leading user productivity. Products include Altium Designer®, Altium Concord Pro®, Altium 365®, Altium NEXUS®, CircuitMaker®, CircuitStudio®, Octopart®, and TASKING®. To learn more about Altium, visit www.altium.com.

Note to Editors: Upverter Education Educator and Student Insights

Masha V. Petrova

pr@altium.com