Altimetrik Hires Amit K. Singh as Practice Head – Financial Services, Fintech and Payments

Brings extensive experience in technology leadership and innovation in real time payments and financial services

DETROIT--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Altimetrik Corp., a leading business transformation accelerator, today announced the appointment of Amit K. Singh as Practice Head – Financial Services, Fintech and Payments, reporting to Altimetrik’s Chief Operating Officer, Raj Sundaresan. In this role, Amit will focus on business transformation initiatives for clients across the financial services and payment space.

“The financial services industry is being disrupted at an unprecedented pace by fintech startups, new regulations, and newer methods to keep consumers engaged and loyal,” said Sundaresan. “Incumbents are at an inflection point and it is increasingly essential for them to transform their existing business models and rapidly invest in this transformation. Our clients are increasingly looking for guidance as they undergo this business transformation. Amit’s expertise will prove invaluable as we continue to help our clients through their transformation efforts.”

Amit K. Singh brings over 23 years of experience in building high-performing engineering and product teams to Altimetrik. Until recently, Singh was the Head of Technology for real time payments at Visa Corp. with responsibility for technology strategy, engineering, and product delivery. Prior to that, he was the head of product development for Visa Developer Platform. He has also served in various roles at technology startups, and began his career at Oracle, building large scale enterprise software systems.

“Altimetrik focuses on delivering meaningful business outcomes for its clients through digital transformation,” commented Singh. “Financial services companies have a real opportunity to attract new customers and enhance customer experiences through technology. I’m excited to join the team in taking a pragmatic approach to leading innovation across the company’s growing financial services customer portfolio.”

He holds a degree in electrical engineering from IIT, Roorkee (India) and a post graduate degree in operations management from NITIE, Mumbai (India).

About Altimetrik

Altimetrik is a business transformation accelerator, helping businesses get unstuck. Altimetrik taps into an organization’s technology and people to drive continuous innovation and collaboration that delivers bottom-line results. Altimetrik’s incremental approach to transformation has helped both Fortune 500 companies and startups in financial services, payments, retail, automotive, healthcare, and manufacturing to deliver great products and services. Founded in 2012, Altimetrik is headquartered in Southfield, Michigan, and has grown to over 2,500 highly energized employees with offices and development centers across the globe.

https://www.altimetrik.com/

