Altice USA to Participate in Upcoming Bank of America Conference

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Altice USA (NYSE: ATUS) today announces that Dexter Goei, CEO and Mike Grau, CFO will participate in the upcoming Bank of America Securities 2020 Media, Communications and Entertainment Conference on Wednesday, September 9, 2020.

The presentation is scheduled to begin at 3:20pm EDT. To listen to a live webcast, please visit: link.

About Altice USA

Altice USA (NYSE: ATUS) is one of the largest broadband communications and video services providers in the United States, delivering broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content and advertising services to more than 4.9 million Residential and Business customers across 21 states through its Optimum and Suddenlink brands.

