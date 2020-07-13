BusinessWire

Altice USA to Hold Conference Call to Discuss Q2 2020 Results

Posted on Author Business Wire Comments Off on Altice USA to Hold Conference Call to Discuss Q2 2020 Results

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Altice USA (NYSE: ATUS) will host a conference call on Thursday, July 30, 2020 at 4:30 p.m. EDT to discuss financial and operating results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2020. A press release reporting the results will be issued at 4:05 p.m. EDT.

The call will be led by Dexter Goei, CEO, and Mike Grau, CFO.

Dial-in Access Telephone Numbers:

Participant Toll Free Dial-In Number: +1 (833) 968-2322
Participant International Dial-In Number: +1 (778) 560-2842
Conference ID: 7469653

A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the following website: here.

Click here for a company-complied summary of the consensus estimates for Altice USA results on a US GAAP basis.

The presentation for the conference call will be made available prior to the call on the company’s investor relations website: https://investors.alticeusa.com.

About Altice USA

Altice USA (NYSE: ATUS) is one of the largest broadband communications and video services providers in the United States, delivering broadband, pay television, mobile, proprietary content and advertising services to more than 4.9 million residential and business customers across 21 states through its Optimum and Suddenlink brands. The company operates a4, an advanced advertising and data business, which provides audience-based, multiscreen advertising solutions to local, regional and national businesses and advertising clients. Altice USA also offers hyper-local, national, international and business news through its News 12, Cheddar and i24NEWS networks.


Contacts

Investor Relations
Nick Brown: +1 (917) 589-9983 / nick.brown@alticeusa.com
Cathy Yao: +1 (347) 668-8001 / cathy.yao@alticeusa.com

Communications
Lisa Anselmo: +1 (929) 418-4362 / lisa.anselmo@alticeusa.com

Business Wire

Related Articles
BusinessWire

NYMBUS Licenses NCR’s D3 Digital Banking Platform

Posted on Author Business Wire

ATLANTA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Rapid deployment and innovation are required in today’s digital banking market. Seventy-two percent of online-only bank users are now more likely to switch banks for better digital services.*

NYMBUS licensed NCR’s D3 Digital…
BusinessWire

The Chicago Tribune Names Horizon Therapeutics plc a 2019 Top Workplace

Posted on Author Business Wire

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Horizon Therapeutics plc (Nasdaq: HZNP) has been awarded a Top Workplaces 2019 honor by the Chicago Tribune. This is the fifth consecutive year Horizon has received this honor.

“We take tremendous pride in being named a Top W…
BusinessWire

HomeSquare Acquires Homeline

Posted on Author Business Wire

GREENWICH, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–HomeSquare LLC (www.homesquarepro.com) has acquired the business of TDS Homeline, Inc. (http://www.homeline.us/). Homeline is one of the largest and oldest home renovation, improvement and maintenance service provider…