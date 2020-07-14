Altice USA Completes Acquisition of Service Electric Cable T.V. of New Jersey, Inc

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Altice USA (NYSE: ATUS) today announces that it has closed the previously announced acquisition of regional cable operator Service Electric Cable T.V. of New Jersey, Inc. With this acquisition, Altice USA extends its footprint into neighboring communities in New Jersey to provide its high-quality broadband, video, mobile, and news offerings to thousands of additional homes and businesses.

Current Service Electric of New Jersey customers can visit optimum.com/serviceelectric to learn more.

About Altice USA

Altice USA (NYSE: ATUS) is one of the largest broadband communications and video services providers in the United States, delivering broadband, pay television, mobile, proprietary content and advertising services to more than 4.9 million residential and business customers across 21 states through its Optimum and Suddenlink brands. The company operates a4, an advanced advertising and data business, which provides audience-based, multiscreen advertising solutions to local, regional and national businesses and advertising clients. Altice USA also offers hyper-local, national, international and business news through its News 12, Cheddar and i24NEWS networks.

