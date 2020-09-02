Alternative Data Disruptor Makes Key Hire to Drive Expansion

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#AI--Capital markets technology leader CloudQuant continues to be a disruptive force in the alternative data, with the addition of a key hire, Ted Sturiale as Vice President of Sales. Sturiale’s appointment is a direct response to CloudQuant’s booming Alternative Data Showcase and platform-as-a-service business which has experienced explosive growth and demand over the past 12 months as market volatility has spiked and professional investors are looking for new ways to generate alpha during unprecedented times and never before seen market conditions.

Sturiale has 20 years of experience selling advanced technology solutions in the capital markets where he has helped numerous investment banks expand products and services to institutional money managers and has led sales efforts for a number of early-stage technology startups helping grow revenues and achieve critical mass.

“I have always focused on providing my clients with relevant solutions that deliver money managers a meaningful and measurable edge. Leveraging alternative data is a great way to develop strategies that can deliver uncorrelated alpha, however, it is extremely hard to solve this problem because the data is disparate, is delivered in a variety of formats, is expensive, and is challenging to integrate with backtesting and production trading engines. CloudQuant has solved these challenges and for the first time anywhere, delivered an alternative data platform-as-a-service,” said Sturiale.

Sturiale will be based in Chicago and report to CloudQuant CEO, Morgan Slade. “CloudQuant has been quietly and thoughtfully building out an alternative data solution that the world has not yet seen before. The product and the company are ready for prime time and we are excited to leverage Ted’s expertise to help us bring this message to the market,” said Slade.

About CloudQuant

CloudQuant’s technology and team bring together structured and unstructured data across diverse classes enabling investors to rapidly move from raw data to profit.

Providing datasets, visualization tools, backtesters, and AI research environments for institutional investors, portfolio managers, quants, and more, CloudQuant’s services and APIs can easily be integrated into existing technologies.

CloudQuant is a FINTECH firm established to provide alternative data redistribution, for vendors and institutional investors, in a powerful, user-friendly, managed environment.

John ‘Morgan’ Slade is CloudQuant’s CEO, a 20-year veteran Portfolio Manager and Data Ambassador in the Financial Services Industry.

CloudQuant was formed in 2016 in Chicago, Illinois, USA.

