BusinessWire

ALTAMIRA Announces New Business Awards Worth up to $65M

Posted on Author Business Wire Comments Off on ALTAMIRA Announces New Business Awards Worth up to $65M

MCLEAN, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#Intelligencecommunity--The U.S. Department of Defense and the National Geospatial Intelligence Agency awarded Altamira Technologies multiple new task orders in June and July 2020 with a total value including options of $65 million. Under these task orders, Altamira will provide mission engineering, insider threat analysis, all-source analysis and data science on advanced intelligence missions for multiple DoD components and the NGA. Three task orders were awarded in support of the Air Force Concepts, Development and Management Office which manages high-priority projects and programs providing innovative solutions to Air Force and defense-wide challenges.


“Altamira looks forward to supporting critical new and evolving mission areas for the DoD and NGA, based on our proven ability to bring innovative approaches to solve complex mission challenges,” said Blaine Worthington, Altamira COO. “We are proud to have earned the confidence of these classified customers to provide solutions in our core competencies of high-end, mission-focused advanced engineering and data science.”

The new task orders have varying periods of performance, predominantly including one base and four option years.

About Altamira

Altamira Technologies delivers innovative solutions to the defense, intelligence, and homeland security communities. We provide customers an information advantage through advanced engineering, data analytics, and cyber operations. Altamira brings to market the brightest minds in the country to implement mission-focused solutions that address our customers’ most challenging problems from initial research throughout development and into operations in the key domains of modern warfare: Space Superiority, Cyberspace Dominance, and Battlespace Awareness.


Contacts

Blaine Worthington
Blaine.Worthington@altamiracorp.com
937-490-4810

Business Wire

Related Articles
BusinessWire

Social Media Sentiment Analysis: Analyzing Customer Perceptions to Develop New Products & Optimize Marketing Strategies

Posted on Author Business Wire

Get in touch with Quantzig’s analytics experts for comprehensive insights
LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Analytics–Quantzig, a global data analytics and advisory firm that delivers actionable analytics solutions to resolve complex business problems, has a…
BusinessWire

Cubic Rolls Out World’s Geographically Largest Contactless Payment Project in Sydney

Posted on Author Business Wire

Cubic Transportation Systems completes rollout of contactless payment technologies across Sydney’s Opal network in Australia
SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Cubic Corporation today announced its Cubic Transportation Systems (CTS) business division success…
BusinessWire

OpenSesame Announces Partnership with iAM Learning to Expand Safety, Well-being, and Soft Skills Course Library

Posted on Author Business Wire

Enterprises can now leverage engaging, bite-sized elearning to improve employee health and safety while staying compliant
PORTLAND, Ore.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–OpenSesame, the elearning innovator, announced iAM Learning was added to its popular OpenSesame …