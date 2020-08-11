ALTAMIRA Announces New Business Awards Worth up to $65M

MCLEAN, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#Intelligencecommunity--The U.S. Department of Defense and the National Geospatial Intelligence Agency awarded Altamira Technologies multiple new task orders in June and July 2020 with a total value including options of $65 million. Under these task orders, Altamira will provide mission engineering, insider threat analysis, all-source analysis and data science on advanced intelligence missions for multiple DoD components and the NGA. Three task orders were awarded in support of the Air Force Concepts, Development and Management Office which manages high-priority projects and programs providing innovative solutions to Air Force and defense-wide challenges.

“Altamira looks forward to supporting critical new and evolving mission areas for the DoD and NGA, based on our proven ability to bring innovative approaches to solve complex mission challenges,” said Blaine Worthington, Altamira COO. “We are proud to have earned the confidence of these classified customers to provide solutions in our core competencies of high-end, mission-focused advanced engineering and data science.”

The new task orders have varying periods of performance, predominantly including one base and four option years.

Altamira Technologies delivers innovative solutions to the defense, intelligence, and homeland security communities. We provide customers an information advantage through advanced engineering, data analytics, and cyber operations. Altamira brings to market the brightest minds in the country to implement mission-focused solutions that address our customers’ most challenging problems from initial research throughout development and into operations in the key domains of modern warfare: Space Superiority, Cyberspace Dominance, and Battlespace Awareness.

