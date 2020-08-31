Alta Resources to Optimize Well Production with Ambyint

Privately held E&P chooses production optimization software to improve cash flow

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ambyint, the leader in well lifecycle production optimization, today announced Alta Resources has selected Ambyint InfinityPL™ and SmartStream™ to provide advanced well optimization capabilities. Alta is a private oil and gas company headquartered in Houston, Texas. The company has wells primarily in the Marcellus basin and will deploy Ambyint software to improve operational efficiency and drive additional free cash flow.

Ambyint InfinityPL increases production up to 7% on plunger lift wells detecting anomalous conditions and determining optimal controller setpoints. Early anomaly detection and optimized production are consistent challenges for the majority of plunger wells regardless of basin. InfinityPL gives producers better production outcomes by enabling predictive maintenance opportunities, managing controller setpoints, and improving well stability - all while leveraging existing SCADA infrastructure.

Ambyint SmartStream ensures that production meets plan. Eighty percent of an E&P company’s wells have an anomaly that is often difficult to detect. SmartStream identifies well issues at their onset giving engineers information they need to avoid negative impacts to production volumes. The product also provides insights on the impact of well interventions and integrates into existing data sources, such as production accounting and SCADA systems.

“We are excited that Alta Resources has chosen us as a partner in optimizing production at scale - especially at a time when gaining additional margin is so critical,” says Chris Robart, chief commercial officer at Ambyint. “Our solutions significantly improve well economics, positioning E&P companies not only to survive but thrive in these economic times. Ambyint gives producers the ability to do more with less, and we are thrilled to help Alta on this journey.”

About Ambyint

Ambyint, a market leader in AI-powered optimization for the oil and gas industry, delivers step-change improvements to E&P production outcomes and margins by combining advanced physics and subject matter expertise with artificial intelligence to automate operations and production optimization workflows across all well types and artificial lift systems. www.ambyint.com.

About Alta Resources

Alta Resources is a private company formed in 1999 to explore for onshore oil and natural gas in the United States. The company is headquartered in Houston. Alta owns an interest in approximately 900 Marcellus shale wells together with midstream assets in roughly a quarter of a million net acres and half a million gross acres in northeastern Pennsylvania. Further information is available at www.alta-resources.com.

