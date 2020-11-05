Alpine Bank Benefits from UKG’s Latest Solutions for Employee Voice Surveys, HR Service Delivery

LOWELL, Mass. & WESTON, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--UKG (Ultimate Kronos Group), a leading global provider of HCM, payroll, HR service delivery, and workforce management solutions, announced today that Alpine Bank, a locally owned and operated community bank serving communities across Colorado, is using UKG’s solutions to improve HR agility and employees’ work experiences.

Alpine Bank has been part of Colorado for more than 47 years. Prior to UKG Pro, the company struggled with the customer service from its HCM technology provider and never felt the sense of partnership it desired. Alpine Bank selected Pro because of the cultural fit between the bank and UKG, and launched solutions that have increased employee engagement and employee empowerment.

“ We launched UKG Pro People Assist to reclaim the time and energy we used to devote to constant employee communication through email,” said Kristi Shelton, executive vice president at Alpine Bank. “ The solution also puts tools in the hands of our employees, so they can do their own research and problem solving. Employees no longer have to struggle to get information—it’s right there for them.”

According to Shelton, the company is also overhauling its document management with UKG Pro Document Manager.

“ We used to rely on banking software to house our documents, which required a manual inquiry from a manager and then several steps for us to retrieve the document and email it to the manager,” said Shelton. “ Pro Document Manager is saving us so much time, and we’re able to shift the focus from administrative tasks to strategic initiatives.”

In addition to improving the employee and manager experience with HR service delivery, Alpine Bank is using UKG Pro Employee Voice to better understand employee sentiment. Shelton explained that the company uses Pro Employee Voice for pulse surveys that have informed a number of company initiatives.

“ We were interested in starting a new health-coach benefit, and we wanted to make sure that our employees would be interested. We got immediate answers, and we were able to roll out health coaching knowing that we were spending resources wisely,” said Shelton. “ Similarly, our benefits in Colorado are expensive, and we asked our employees what options they could afford. We took an average of that number and lowered our deductibles and family cost. Overall, Pro Employee Voice has improved the reputation of HR. We used to be considered enforcers in the background of the employee experience. But now, thanks to Pro Employee Voice, we can highlight benefits and wellness.”

“ HR software can help companies focus on employee needs,” said Chris Phenicie, chief sales officer, mid-market and strategic, at UKG. “ We are pleased to see how Alpine Bank has deployed UKG’s solutions to build trust in the organization and create a consolidated focus on the entire employee experience.”

About Alpine Bank

Alpine Bank is a $3.9-billion, employee-owned organization chartered in 1973 with headquarters in Glenwood Springs, Colorado. With 40 banking offices across Colorado, Alpine Bank employs nearly 750 people and serves more than 145,000 customers with personal, business, wealth management*, mortgage and electronic banking services. Alpine Bank has a 5-star rating for financial strength by BauerFinancial, Inc., the nation’s leading bank rating firm. The 5-star rating is BauerFinancial’s highest rating for financial institutions. Learn more at www.alpinebank.com.

*Alpine Bank Wealth Management services are not FDIC insured, may lose value and are not guaranteed by the bank.

About UKG

At UKG (Ultimate Kronos Group), Our Purpose Is People. Built from a merger that created one of the largest cloud companies in the world, UKG believes organizations succeed when they focus on their people. As a leading global provider of HCM, payroll, HR service delivery, and workforce management solutions, UKG’s award-winning Pro, Dimensions, and Ready solutions help tens of thousands of organizations across geographies and in every industry drive better business outcomes, improve HR effectiveness, streamline the payroll process, and help make work a better, more connected experience for everyone. UKG has more than 12,000 employees around the globe and is known for its inclusive workplace culture. The company has earned numerous awards for its culture, products, and services, including consecutive years on Fortune’s 100 Best Companies to Work For list. To learn more, visit www.ukg.com.

