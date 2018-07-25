Alphabet Soars on Earnings Report

Shares in Alphabet, parent company of Google, were up over 4% Tuesday to record highs following a strong earnings report.

The company reported revenues of $31.146 billion for the first quarter of 2018, up 26% from a year ago.

Net income was $9.4 billion in the quarter, mostly fueled by investment gains. Alphabet was hit by a $5 billion fine this week by the European Union but this will hardly make a dent in the company’s cash holdings with over $102.8 billion.

Google’s own network of properties including YouTube generated nearly $22 billion in revenues. The company’s affiliate sites — which includes Adsense — generated $4.6 billion in revenues in the quarter. Google shared $3.8 billion in revenue with its member partners.

Paid clicks on ads on Google properties were up 8% in the quarter but cost per click was down 7% from a year ago.