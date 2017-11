Shares in Alphabet, the parent company of Google, reached an all-time high in early morning trading of $1,062.38 before finishing the day at a slight oss.

GOOG shares closed at $1,047.41, down $6.80. These are Alphabet’s Class C shares.

Alphabet now has a stock market capitalization of $732.5 billion. It is the second most valuable company behind Apple which has a market cap of $888 billion.

Alphabet stock is up 35.7% year-to-date.