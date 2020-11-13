Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Announces Appointment of President and Retirement of Chief Operating Officer

SUNNYVALE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited ("AOS") (Nasdaq: AOSL) today announced that its Board of Directors has appointed and promoted Stephen Chang, currently Executive Vice President of Product Line Management, to be the President of AOS, effective January 1, 2021. Stephen Chang will report to Dr. Mike Chang, the Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of AOS, and manage Sales and Marketing, R&D, Operations and Quality functions.

AOS also announced that Dr. Yueh-se Ho will retire as Chief Operating Officer, effective January 1, 2021. Dr. Ho is a co-founder of AOS and has served in a number of leadership positions since AOS’s inception during his career. Dr. Ho will continue to serve as a member of the AOS Board of Directors.

“Dr. Ho has made many critical, groundbreaking and lasting contributions to AOS during his career,” said Dr. Mike Chang. “His many years of leadership and professionalism have positively impacted our business and contributed substantially to our success. Importantly, he provided AOS with a strong operational and financial foundation that will enable us to continue to grow and prosper. On behalf of all of us at the AOS family, I express our deepest appreciation for Dr. Ho’s dedicated service, and we are grateful that he will continue to provide us with valuable guidance and counsel as a member of our Board of Directors.”

“It has been an honor and privilege to be a part of the team that built and expanded AOS since its founding, and I am proud of the numerous accomplishments that we have achieved together,” said Dr. Ho. “We are focused on executing our growth strategy, and AOS is well on its way to becoming one of the world’s leading power semiconductor companies. I am delighted that Dr. Wenjun Li, our Senior Vice President of Worldwide Manufacturing, with over 20 years of manufacturing and engineering experience, will assume my responsibility in operations. I am also pleased that Stephen Chang will take on an expanded leadership role to bring AOS to the next level of success.”

“The Board of Directors is pleased to appoint Stephen as President,” said Mr. Mike Salameh, the Lead Independent Director of the Board. “During the past 10 years, Stephen has demonstrated his leadership skills by delivering solid results and organizational improvements in a variety of management roles. AOS has become a leading supplier of advanced power semiconductors to many of the world’s most well-known electronics companies, and Stephen has been a key driver of this achievement. His breadth of experience is a major asset to AOS as we penetrate new markets and expand our opportunity. By expanding Stephen’s scope of responsibility, we believe AOS will be well-positioned to innovate and drive growth in the dynamic power semiconductor market.”

About Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited, or AOS, is a designer, developer and global supplier of a broad range of power semiconductors, including a wide portfolio of Power MOSFET, IGBT, IPM, TVS, HVIC, GaN/SiC, Power IC and Digital Power products. AOS has developed extensive intellectual property and technical knowledge that encompasses the latest advancements in the power semiconductor industry, which enables us to introduce innovative products to address the increasingly complex power requirements of advanced electronics. AOS differentiates itself by integrating its Discrete and IC semiconductor process technology, product design, and advanced packaging know-how to develop high performance power management solutions. AOS’ portfolio of products targets high-volume applications, including portable computers, graphic cards, flat-panel TVs, home appliances, smart phones, battery packs, consumer and industrial motor controls and power supplies for TVs, computers, servers, and telecommunications equipment. For more information, please visit www.aosmd.com.

