Alorica Launches National Recruiting Strategy to Hire Thousands Across the U.S. for Its Work-at-Home Program

Customer Experience Provider in Search of Top Talent to Service the World’s Best Brands Right from Their Home

IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Alorica Inc., a global leader in customer experience solutions, today announced the immediate availability of thousands of jobs for its Alorica-At-Home program, where employees can grow in their careers without leaving their homes. This move is a direct response to the worldwide COVID-19 crisis, aiding those who have recently lost their jobs with a chance to earn an income from the comfort of their home.

“The work we do is more urgent and meaningful now than ever before, as we service companies that offer essential needs during this unsettling time,” said Teri Morse, Vice President of Talent Acquisition at Alorica. “We know there are tons of hard-working people who are normally employed at this time, but are temporarily out of work due to local and state mandates regarding the Coronavirus. We’re looking to hire customer-centric and service-minded people who are passionate about being part of something bigger—and who are looking for a great company to build a career or work until you can get back to your other job.”

With award-winning strengths in developing talent and fostering a unique culture of giving back, Alorica seeks to recruit, retain and grow the highest-quality at-home workforce in the industry. Based on their position, Alorica team members can take advantage of flexible schedules and competitive benefits including paid training, medical and dental insurance, paid time off, paid holidays, sick time, 401(k) and an assortment of employee discounts.

To learn more about Alorica’s WAH opportunities, eligibility requirements, and to apply online, visit Alorica.com/careers/work-at-home. And for companies wanting more information about our flexible and scalable WAH solution, read our latest blog, “Keep Your Business Business as Usual.”

About Alorica

Alorica is a global leader in customer experience solutions. We are made up of 100,000 passionate problem solvers who make lives better through positive customer interactions—at every touchpoint—across voice, chat and social. Leveraging innovative technologies—including intelligent automation and a comprehensive analytics suite—we support the world’s most respected brands with the best talent and resources necessary to create insanely great experiences. Alorica provides a host of world-class services—from customer care to financial solutions and digital services—to clients across industries of all kinds, many of whom are on the Fortune 500. Alorica contact centers and operation hubs span the globe with locations in 14 countries. To learn more, visit www.Alorica.com.

Erica McCarthy

Alorica Inc.

Erica.McCarthy@Alorica.com

714.926.5429

Sunny Yu

Alorica Inc.

Sunny.Yu@Alorica.com

714.469.8385