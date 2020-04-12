Alorica Jamaica—Portmore Site Temporary Closure Public Announcement

PORTMORE, Jamaica--(BUSINESS WIRE)--As a result of being notified of a positive COVID-19 case at our Portmore site over the weekend, we have been partnering closely with the Ministry of Health and following their recommendations to ensure the safety of our employees and the community. Alorica immediately closed down its Portmore site, starting Friday afternoon, April 10. Learning of a second positive COVID-19 case, effective today, we have decided—in alignment with the Ministry of Health’s guidance—to keep the site closed for 14 days to allow employees to self-quarantine and monitor their health. The Ministry of Health is also testing hundreds of our employees out of an abundance of caution. We know this is the right move for our people as we work together aggressively to stop the spread of the virus.

Our highest priority is the health and well-being of our employees. Based on the Ministry of Health’s guidelines, we are notifying employees who may have been in direct contact with these two individuals so that they can get tested. We are here for our Aloricans during this challenging time, and we ask for our employees’ cooperation as we continue to transition to a work-at-home model as quickly as we can. Our goal is to get our valued Portmore team members back to work as soon as it’s safe to do so. We would also like to show our appreciation to our clients who have been impacted by this closure for their support and understanding as we take necessary actions to protect our employees and the communities in which we live and serve.

We encourage everyone to stay safe and calm, as we care for one another through this time of uncertainty. While all our Portmore employees are advised to remain home, immediate supervisors and Employee Experience personnel will reach out to provide further instruction and information as this situation evolves.

We will continue to work closely with the government, health organizations and industry associations to ensure we act in the best interest of our people, the community and our clients.

To our Alorica family and the rest of the world, we know times are tough right now. But together we are tougher—and we will get through this.

Sonny Yu

Sunny.Yu@alorica.com