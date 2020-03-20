Alorica Guatemala Closure Public Announcement – 3/20/20

GUATEMALA CITY, Guatemala--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Following the government’s COVID-19 mandate, we have decided to close all our Alorica sites in Guatemala including our Campus, Primma 1 and 2 locations effective today, March 20. We know this is the right move for our people as we work together aggressively to stop the spread of the virus. The locations will remain closed until further notice. Please be assured this is a preventative measure only—to date, no one at any of our locations around the world has tested positive for COVID-19.

As a people-centric business, the health and well-being of our employees remains our highest priority. We are here for our Aloricans during this challenging time, and we ask for our employees’ cooperation as we transition our operations to a remote business model as quickly as we can; our goal is to get our valued team members back to work as soon as possible. We would also like to show our continued appreciation to our clients who have been impacted by this closure for their unwavering support and understanding as we take necessary actions to protect our employees and the communities in which we live and serve.

Now more than ever, we encourage everyone to stay safe and remain calm, as we care for one another through this time of uncertainty. All employees are advised to remain home until further notice; immediate supervisors and Employee Experience personnel will be in frequent contact with our teams throughout this transition and will reach out with further instruction and information as this situation continues to evolve.

We will work closely with the government, health organizations and industry associations to ensure we act in the best interest of our people, the community and our clients.

To our Alorica family and the rest of the world, we know times are tough right now. But together we are tougher—and we will get through this.

