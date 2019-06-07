AllyO Scores $45 Million Series B

MOUNTAIN VIEW — AllyO, which provides an artificial intelligence recruiting service, has landed $45 million in Series B funding. New investors Sapphire Ventures and Scale Venture Partners join the existing investors Gradient Ventures (Google’s AI fund), Randstad Innovation Fund, Bain Capital Ventures and Cervin Ventures. This is the largest round ever raised in the AI recruiting category, bringing the company’s total funding up to $64 million in less than three years.

The company says it grew 4.5 times in the last year and the new funding will enable AllyO to continue expanding. The company expects that more than 15 percent of Americans will find their next job using AllyO in 2020.

Joining the AllyO board will be Jai Das , president of Sapphire Ventures. Das said, “AllyO is a fast-growth B2B startup that has helped some of the largest employers staff up their teams. Customers have rapidly expanded use of AllyO across the enterprise under the goal of hiring the best talent quickly. Sapphire Ventures is delighted to invest in AllyO as they rapidly scale their business, and I look forward to their digitizing the hiring industry using ‘Boring AI’ in the process.”

Eager to disrupt traditional methods and empower enterprise organizations, co-founders and long-time friends Sahil Sahni and Ankit Somani built AllyO using conversational AI to help employers find more qualified candidates, automate processes and receive actionable insights. Following immediate interest, AllyO welcomed several customers from the Fortune 50, as well as Avis Budget Group, The Cheesecake Factory, Pitney Bowes, Brinker International and more, since emerging from stealth mode in early 2018.

Gerry Crispin , principal and co-founder of CareerXroads, commented, “In a relatively short time, we’ve seen the inclusion of artificial intelligence and machine learning enhancing recruiting results with many new offerings rapidly picking up speed. In today’s labor market, every organization is competing for top talent while seeking to deliver an exceptional candidate experience. As a result, AI/ML driven recruiting will increase hiring by improving accuracy, efficiency and fairness, with a few pioneering firms like AllyO well-positioned as leaders in the category.”

“At AllyO, we aim to make recruiting more delightful and efficient for everyone. The AllyO team works very hard prioritizing customer success, generating clear ROI for the world’s largest employers. We are humbled by our exponential growth but also acknowledge the excitement of being able to see the path to an IPO in around three years. Partnering with Jai (Sapphire) and Stacey (Scale) will aid this significantly,” said Sahni.