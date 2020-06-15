Allure Security Logs On To APWG eCrime Exchange for R&D Of New Counter-Cybercrime Artificial Intelligence

APWG’s Newest Start-up Member Leveraging eCX Clearinghouse Data to Help Artificial Intelligences Defend Customers From Website Phishing Attacks

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#APWG--The APWG announced today that security firm Allure Security has joined the APWG as a Sponsoring member, leveraging the global counter-cybercrime association’s machine-event data clearinghouse for intelligence vital to research and development efforts being mounted at the all-star start-up.

“APWG’s service to the industry is an honor for the directors to provide - but there is special pleasure in being witness to the genesis of new ideas and approaches in this space. We look forward to Allure Security’s success utilizing APWG’s data in protecting the brands that customers trust,” said APWG Secretary General Peter Cassidy.

Allure Security launched the first machine learning-based website spoofing and anti-phishing solution in November of 2019. Salvatore Stolfo, Ph.D, Columbia University Professor and cybersecurity researcher, developed Allure Security's solution to improve early detection of web spoofing as part of an orchestrated phishing attack, protecting customers from fraud and preserving the enterprise's brand reputation. Now the CTO at Allure, Dr. Stolfo has been granted over 95 patents and published more than 230 papers and is an IEEE Fellow and an ACM Fellow.

“This partnership with the dedicated researchers at APWG is part of our larger mission to share important cybersecurity data between fellow defenders to help turn the tables on scammers,” said Dr. Stolfo.

APWG's eCrime eXchange provides Allure with a rich source of intelligence on the locations of active phishing campaigns. Each campaign can be analyzed and profiled, offering valuable information about phisher tactics and techniques that can be used to identify other, previously unknown attack sites.

Further, APWG assists in the discovery and verification of fraudulent and spoofed sites that can tarnish the brand of reputable organizations. Recently, Allure Security launched a program for anyone to submit to have a potentially malicious website investigated.

APWG’s eCX has been the global non-profit-managed nexus for machine-event data related to cybercrime since 2004, starting out as an FTP service for members organizing against the then nascent global conflict with cybercriminals. Today, the eCX, in its fifth revision, operates as an API platform providing upwards of 500 million data entities per month to APWG members like Allure Security.

About the APWG

APWG is the international coalition unifying the global response to cybercrime – though data exchange, research and public awareness programming - across industry, government and law-enforcement sectors and NGO communities. APWG’s membership of more than 2200 institutions worldwide is as global as its outlook, with its directors, managers and research fellows advising: national governments; global governance bodies like the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association, Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development, International Telecommunications Union and ICANN; hemispheric and global trade groups; and multilateral treaty organizations such as the European Commission, the G8 High Technology Crime Subgroup, Council of Europe’s Convention on Cybercrime, United Nations Office of Drugs and Crime, Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe, Europol EC3 and the Organization of American States. APWG is also a founding member of the steering group of the Commonwealth Cybercrime Initiative at the Commonwealth of Nations. Operationally, the APWG conducts its missions through: APWG, a US-based 501(c)6 organization; the APWG.EU, the institution’s European chapter established in Spain in 2013 as a non-profit research foundation incorporated in Spain and managed by an independent board, including APWG founding directors; and the APWG eCrime eXchange. APWG is founder and co-manager of the STOP. THINK. CONNECT. Messaging Convention, the global online safety public awareness collaborative and founder/curator of the Symposium on Electronic Crime Research (APWG eCrime), the world’s only peer-reviewed conference dedicated exclusively to electronic crime studies, with proceedings published by the IEEE.

APWG Media Relations:

Peter Cassidy

617-669-1123

press@apwg.org



Allure Security Media Relations: press@alluresecurity.com