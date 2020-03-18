Allscripts response to the COVID-19 outbreak

Company takes additional actions to protect associates, clients and partners against COVID-19

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#healthIT--Allscripts (NASDAQ: MDRX) is taking several steps to further its commitment to help fight the global spread of COVID-19. The company is working closely with health agencies and governments around the world to keep abreast of changes and partnering with clients to share and enable their Allscripts solutions to help combat the spread of the virus and manage their patients.

Allscripts has made updates across each of its electronic health record solutions; one example is updating clinical decision support tools in its EHRs with the most current screening tools and CDC recommendations. Allscripts also offers specific solutions that can help providers fight the spread of COVID-19, including FollowMyHealth® Telehealth, Allscripts Virtual Triage and IT Service staffing to supplement clients’ teams.

FollowMyHealth to offer streamlined telehealth implementation

Allscripts has created a specialized plan for clients to swiftly implement telehealth at their organizations through its EHR-agnostic patient engagement platform, FollowMyHealth. This expedited implementation includes a step-by-step client decision workbook, 10 remote project hours for training and set up and specialized COVID-19 form and alert verbiage for patient outreach, enabling clients to be up and running in a matter of days. The FollowMyHealth solution is in line with recommendations made by the CDC to proactively reach out to patients prior to appointments and explore alternatives to face-to-face triage and visits. By converting appointments to telehealth, the solution can help limit no-shows and cancellations while delivering care to those who need it.

Allscripts Virtual Triage solution to provide much needed support for organizations

Allscripts Virtual Triage is an EHR-agnostic, automated triage tool with CDC-defined screening measures built in to address immediate concerns regarding identification and prompt treatment of specific diseases, including screening outreach for COVID-19. There is no prior healthcare organization registration relationship required for patients to use the online app. Allscripts Virtual Triage will screen patients into four categories: no further intervention needed, a virtual telehealth on-demand waiting room, a follow-up queue for email or phone callback, or location of nearest COVID-19 testing facility. The solution acts to ensure depleted resources within an organization are targeted to the most at-risk population. Allscripts Virtual Triage can be implemented in just a few days.

Workforce Planning

Allscripts has created processes to ensure its support and services teams are fully staffed. Employees are equipped to work remotely, with the full capabilities available in all company facilities. Allscripts also has great flexibility of staff around the globe, enabling the company to pivot resources as needed to adapt to the evolving crisis.

To help protect the health and safety of Allscripts associates, clients and partners, the company has taken action to prevent additional spread of the virus by implementing strict travel restrictions for employees and converting many scheduled client meetings to virtual briefings.

All Allscripts-hosted large events and gatherings have been postponed or canceled. In addition, the company has implemented a work-from-home policy for associates, further strengthened our IT infrastructure and taken advanced steps in ensuring our facilities are cleaned and operating in accordance with CDC and WHO guidelines. Essential travel, including travel to client sites, continues when required to ensure the continuity of Allscripts’ mission-critical solutions.

“The spread of COVID-19 is putting a significant strain on our country’s healthcare system, as everyone on the front lines is working incredibly hard to combat the disease,” said Allscripts Chief Executive Officer Paul Black. “In partnering with our clients to fight the virus’ spread, new telehealth capabilities and supplemental IT staffing resources will be incredibly important. We’re proud to stand beside our clients as we fight this global threat and unprecedented challenge for 21st-century healthcare delivery.”

