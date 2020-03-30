Allscripts helps U.S. healthcare organizations rapidly implement telehealth support for virtual patient visits

Company offers streamlined telehealth implementation to health systems through its EHR-agnostic patient engagement platform, Allscripts FollowMyHealth®, amid COVID-19

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#healthIT--Allscripts (NASDAQ: MDRX) clients across the nation have signed up to deliver telehealth visit capabilities in a quick timeframe to their patients. The company has created a specialized plan for clients to swiftly implement telehealth at their organizations through its EHR-agnostic patient engagement platform, FollowMyHealth.

In the last month, more than 100 clients have selected, and more than 50 clients have already implemented, FollowMyHealth Telehealth. The solution allows for the engagement of patients in their homes and enables communication between quarantined people and sponsoring healthcare organizations.

By converting appointments to telehealth, the solution limits interactions that could further spread the COVID-19 virus to patients and healthcare workers, as well as provides peace of mind to patients who are able to use telehealth visits and limit their exposure in times of this outbreak. In addition, the solution can help limit no-shows and cancellations while delivering care to those in need. During the COVID-19 crisis, Allscripts clients have increased the number of video visits by 9,000%.

This expedited implementation includes a step-by-step client decision workbook, 10 remote project hours for training, a specialized COVID-19 form and alert verbiage for patient outreach, enabling clients to be up and running in a matter of days. The average installation is less than 5 days from contract to go-live. The FollowMyHealth solution follows recommendations made by the CDC to proactively reach out to triage patients prior to appointments and explore alternatives to face-to-face visits.

“With our telehealth offering through the robust FollowMyHealth platform, Allscripts is helping clients adapt to the evolving healthcare environment by redefining how healthcare professionals interact with and engage their patients,” said Allscripts EVP and GM of FollowMyHealth, Jim Hewitt. “We’re committed to partnering with healthcare organizations to help combat the spread of COVID-19 by providing them with telehealth solutions that deliver innovative ways to care for their patients in need.”

Hewitt added, “Our consumer engagement strategy has an EMR-agnostic patient record at its core. That record is connected to the consumer’s care team. That is why we architected a platform approach to our telemedicine solutions. This strategy contrasts favorably to a bunch of ‘cool apps’ that further perpetuate isolated silos of inoperable data.”

Grand Lake Health System and its affiliated health centers are organized as a charitable, non-profit comprehensive community hospital offering a wide range of primary, acute and rehabilitative services to the residents of the Grand Lake region. Grand Lake and Allscripts worked to execute a contract on March 17, immediately staffed and began implementation of the project on the same day, which was followed by live activation less than two days later. Grand Lake has been using the solution with more than 100 visits (both scheduled video visits and on-demand visits) just in the first few days of activation.

“Allscripts was very responsive to our needs to quickly roll out telehealth at our organization, in light of the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Grand Lake Health System’s Chief of Information Services, Lori Miller, RHIA. “This was a quick install and has been easily rolled out to our ambulatory providers as well as several of our acute outpatient service areas. This has been a welcomed transition for many of our patients that are diligently practicing social distancing.”

The Los Angeles LGBT Center has seen success by partnering with Allscripts to support a “telehealth first” strategy with its patients in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Allscripts has been efficient with expediting our telehealth setup which gives us more ways to keep our patients and our staff safe at home,” said Gabriel Lopez, Los Angeles LGBT Center’s Director of Health Information Systems. “With FollowMyHealth we have enabled, tested, and successfully piloted telehealth visits within three days, and we anticipate most of our 48 medical and mental health providers to have the capability to accept video visits by the end of March. Our partnership with Allscripts is helping LGBT people thrive as healthy, equal, and complete members of society.”

Brad Holland, President and CEO of Hendrick Health System in Abilene, TX, said, “Because this unprecedented health crisis has deterred patients from seeing their providers, it’s never been more critical for healthcare organizations to utilize available telehealth capabilities. With FollowMyHealth, we have been able to reach our patients while they remain safe in their homes. It’s a tool that has proven vital in our efforts to flatten the curve of COVID-19.”

