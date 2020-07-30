Allscripts Announces Second Quarter 2020 Results

GAAP EPS of ($0.05); 6% year-over-year growth in non-GAAP diluted EPS to $0.18

Signed definitive agreement to sell EPSi business unit for $365 million

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#healthIT--Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (Nasdaq: MDRX) (Allscripts) announced its financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020.

Bookings(1) were $188 million in the second quarter of 2020. This result compares with $276 million in the second quarter of 2019. Contract revenue backlog totaled $4.4 billion as of June 30, 2020.

Second quarter 2020 revenue was $406 million compared with $445 million in the second quarter of 2019.

On a GAAP basis in the second quarter of 2020 loss from operations was $5 million and included $28 million of severance and other restructuring charges related to the Company’s significant cost reduction actions executed during the quarter. GAAP income from operations in the second quarter of 2019 was $5 million and included $9 million of restructuring and other charges. Non-GAAP income from operations in the second quarter of 2020 was $45 million compared with $45 million in the second quarter of 2019.

GAAP net loss in the second quarter of 2020 totaled $8 million compared with $150 million in the second quarter of 2019. Non-GAAP net income in the second quarter of 2020 was $30 million compared with $29 million in the second quarter of 2019.

GAAP loss per share in the second quarter of 2020 was $0.05 compared with loss per share of $0.90 in the second quarter of 2019. Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share in the second quarter of 2020 were $0.18 compared with $0.17 in the second quarter of 2019.

Adjusted EBITDA totaled $77 million in the second quarter of 2020, compared with $75 million in the second quarter of 2019.

Earlier today, Allscripts signed a definitive agreement to sell its EPSi business unit to Strata Decision Technology, a unit of Roper Technologies, Inc. for $365 million. The transaction is expected to close later in the third quarter once customary closing conditions are satisfied. Upon transaction close, the EPSi client base and associates will transition to the buyer. The two companies will operate independently until the deal closes.

“Our second quarter results showed resilience as Allscripts and our clients continued to manage through the COVID-19 pandemic,” commented Paul M. Black, Allscripts Chief Executive Officer. “We leveraged both new and existing innovative solutions to support our clients and improve patient outcomes during this challenging time. At the same time, we remain focused on improving our cost structure to reflect the current revenue environment and we were successful in expanding Adjusted EBITDA margins across our business. We expect to remain disciplined around costs while also delivering for our clients as we benefit from a nimble operating model and the investments we have made across our portfolio. We are also pleased to unlock significant value for our shareholders through the definitive agreement to sell EPSi.”

Conference Call

Allscripts will conduct a conference call today, Thursday, July 30th, 2020, at 4:30 PM Eastern Time to discuss its earnings release and other information. Participants may access the conference call via webcast at http://investor.allscripts.com. Participants also may access the conference call by dialing +1 (877) 269-7756 or +1 (201) 689-7817 (international) and requesting Conference ID # 13706228. Allscripts will also provide a supplemental presentation with an update on the company’s margin improvement initiatives and segment reporting. The presentation will be available on the Allscripts Investor Relations website in advance of the call.

A replay of the call will be available approximately two hours after the conclusion of the call, for a period of four weeks, on the Allscripts Investor Relations website or by calling +1 (877) 660-6853 or +1 (201) 612-7415 - Conference ID # 13706228.

Supplemental and non-GAAP financial information is also available at http://investor.allscripts.com.

Footnotes (1) Bookings have been determined on a continuing operations basis and reflect the value of executed contracts for software, hardware, other client services, private-cloud hosting services, outsourcing and subscription-based services.

NOTE: All percentage changes described within this press release are calculated from full dollar amounts as illustrated in the accompanying financial statements and Allscripts Supplemental Financial Data Workbook, posted on the Investor Relations website. Rounding differences may occur when individually calculating percentages or totals from rounded amounts included within the press release body compared to full dollar amounts in the tables.

About Allscripts

Allscripts (Nasdaq: MDRX) is a leader in healthcare information technology solutions that advance clinical, financial and operational results. Our innovative solutions connect people, places and data across an Open, Connected Community of Health™. Connectivity empowers caregivers to make better decisions and deliver better care for healthier populations. To learn more, visit www.allscripts.com, Twitter, YouTube and It Takes A Community: The Allscripts Blog.

© 2020 Allscripts Healthcare, LLC and/or its affiliates. All Rights Reserved.

Allscripts, the Allscripts logo, and other Allscripts marks are trademarks of Allscripts Healthcare, LLC and/or its affiliates. All other products are trademarks of their respective holders, all rights reserved. Reference to these products is not intended to imply affiliation with or sponsorship of Allscripts Healthcare, LLC and/or its affiliates.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding management’s plans in response to the current revenue environment. These forward-looking statements are based on the current beliefs and expectations of Allscripts management, only speak as of the date that they are made and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Such statements can be identified by the use of words such as “future,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “expects,” “intends,” “plans,” “predicts,” “will,” “would,” “could,” “can,” “may,” and similar terms. Actual results could differ significantly from those set forth in the forward-looking statements, and reported results should not be considered an indication of future performance. Certain factors that could cause Allscripts actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: the timing or ultimate completion of the sale of our EPSi business, as the transaction is subject to certain closing conditions, including the expiration or termination of the waiting period under U.S. antitrust laws; our use of the proceeds from the contemplated sale of our EPSi business; our ability to achieve the margin targets associated with our margin improvement initiatives within the contemplated time periods, if at all; the magnitude, severity and duration of the COVID-19 pandemic, including the impacts of the pandemic, along with the impacts of our responses and the responses by governments and other businesses to the pandemic, on our business, our employees, our clients and our suppliers; the failure by Practice Fusion to comply with the terms of its settlement agreements with the U.S. Department of Justice (the “DOJ”); the costs and burdens of compliance by Practice Fusion with the terms of its settlement agreements with the DOJ; additional investigations and proceedings from governmental entities or third parties other than the DOJ related to the same or similar conduct underlying the DOJ’s investigations into Practice Fusion’s business practices; our ability to recover from third parties (including insurers) any amounts required to be paid in connection with Practice Fusion’s settlement agreements with the DOJ and related inquiries; the expected financial results of businesses acquired by us; the successful integration of businesses recently acquired by us; the anticipated and unanticipated expenses and liabilities related to businesses acquired by us, including the civil investigation by the U.S. Attorney’s Office involving our Enterprise Information Solutions business (the “EIS business”); security breaches resulting in unauthorized access to our or our clients’ computer systems or data, including denial-of-services, ransomware or other Internet-based attacks; our failure to compete successfully; consolidation in our industry; current and future laws, regulations and industry initiatives; increased government involvement in our industry; the failure of markets in which we operate to develop as quickly as expected; our or our customers’ failure to see the benefits of government programs; changes in interoperability or other regulatory standards; the effects of the realignment of our sales, services and support organizations; market acceptance of our products and services; the unpredictability of the sales and implementation cycles for our products and services; our ability to manage future growth; our ability to introduce new products and services; our ability to establish and maintain strategic relationships; the performance of our products; our ability to protect its intellectual property rights; the outcome of legal proceedings involving us; our ability to hire, retain and motivate key personnel; performance by our content and service providers; liability for use of content; price reductions; our ability to license and integrate third party technologies; our ability to maintain or expand our business with existing customers; risks related to international operations; changes in tax rates or laws; business disruptions; our ability to maintain proper and effective internal controls; and asset and long-term investment impairment charges. Additional information about these and other risks, uncertainties, and factors affecting our business is contained in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including under the caption “Risk Factors” in our most recent Allscripts Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Qs. Allscripts does not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect changed assumptions, the impact of circumstances or events that may arise after the date of the forward-looking statements, or other changes in its business, financial condition or operating results over time.

Table 1 Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (In millions) (Unaudited) June 30, December 31, 2020 2019 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $199.0 $129.6 Restricted cash $6.2 $7.9 Accounts receivable, net $415.8 $459.8 Contract assets $99.7 $96.0 Prepaid expenses and other current assets $149.1 $148.0 Total current assets $869.8 $841.3 Fixed assets, net $75.7 $88.3 Software development costs, net $253.4 $243.9 Intangible assets, net $343.6 $374.1 Goodwill $1,361.4 $1,362.0 Deferred taxes, net $5.3 $5.7 Contract assets - long-term $47.6 $67.6 Right-of-use assets - operating leases $107.7 $98.0 Other assets $124.3 $124.8 Total assets $3,188.8 $3,205.7 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $75.6 $104.0 Accrued expenses $190.6 $270.7 Accrued compensation and benefits $82.1 $68.6 Deferred revenue $366.4 $379.8 Current maturities of long-term debt $374.5 $364.5 Current operating lease liabilities $22.1 $23.1 Total current liabilities $1,111.3 $1,210.7 Long-term debt $661.7 $551.0 Deferred revenue $12.1 $12.3 Deferred taxes, net $23.9 $21.0 Long-term operating lease liabilities $104.8 $95.2 Other liabilities $32.1 $30.3 Total liabilities $1,945.9 $1,920.5 Total stockholders’ equity $1,242.9 $1,285.2 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $3,188.8 $3,205.7

Table 2 Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (In millions, except per share amounts) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Revenue: Software delivery, support and maintenance $256.0 $285.0 $519.6 $560.5 Client services 150.2 159.5 303.3 316.0 Total revenue 406.2 444.5 822.9 876.5 Cost of revenue: Software delivery, support and maintenance 74.2 84.1 150.5 165.1 Client services 135.5 147.3 288.3 296.0 Amortization of software development and acquisition-related assets (a) 32.1 29.0 62.7 57.2 Total cost of revenue 241.8 260.4 501.5 518.3 Gross profit 164.4 184.1 321.4 358.2 Selling, general and administrative expenses 114.6 105.6 211.9 205.8 Research and development 48.2 63.4 110.4 127.7 Impairments (recovery) 0.0 3.7 0.0 3.8 Amortization of intangible and acquisition-related assets 6.3 6.7 13.0 13.5 Income (loss) from operations (4.7 ) 4.7 (13.9 ) 7.4 Interest expense and other, net (b) (12.2 ) (155.4 ) (23.9 ) (165.1 ) Recovery (impairment) on long-term investments (0.6 ) 0.0 (0.6 ) 1.0 Equity in net income (loss) of unconsolidated investments 16.8 0.3 17.0 0.2 Income (loss) before income taxes (0.7 ) (150.4 ) (21.4 ) (156.5 ) Income tax (provision) benefit (6.8 ) 0.5 (6.5 ) (1.4 ) Net income (loss) (7.5 ) (149.9 ) (27.9 ) (157.9 ) Net (income) loss attributable to non-controlling interest 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.4 Net Income (loss) attributable to Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. stockholders ($7.5 ) ($149.9 ) ($27.9 ) ($157.5 ) Income (loss) earnings per share - basic ($0.05 ) ($0.90 ) ($0.17 ) ($0.94 ) Income (loss) earnings per share - diluted ($0.05 ) ($0.90 ) ($0.17 ) ($0.94 ) Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 162.7 166.5 162.6 168.2 Diluted 162.7 166.5 162.6 168.2 Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 (a) Amortization of software development and acquisition-related assets includes: Amortization of capitalized software development costs $23.6 $20.0 $45.6 $39.2 Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets 8.5 9.0 17.1 18.0 Total amortization of software development and acquisition-related assets $32.1 $29.0 $62.7 $57.2 (b) Interest expense and other, net are comprised of the following for the periods presented: Non-cash charges to interest expense $4.8 $3.3 9.6 $6.6 Interest expense 5.6 6.4 12.1 $12.6 Amortization of discounts and debt issuance costs 0.9 0.7 1.8 $1.4 Other (income) loss, net 0.9 145.0 0.4 144.5 Total interest expense and other, net $12.2 $155.4 $23.9 $165.1

Table 3 Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (In millions) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income (loss) ($7.5 ) ($149.9 ) ($27.9 ) ($157.9 ) Non-cash adjustments to net income (loss): Depreciation and amortization 52.4 50.5 104.5 100.6 Operating right-to-use asset amortization 5.3 5.7 10.9 11.0 Stock-based compensation expense 7.1 10.1 17.1 21.8 Deferred Taxes 5.2 0.0 3.1 (1.5 ) Asset impairment charges 0.0 3.7 0.0 3.8 Impairment (recovery) of long-term investments 0.6 0.0 0.6 (1.0 ) Other (income) loss, net (17.4 ) 0.1 (17.1 ) 1.8 Total non-cash adjustments to net income (loss) 53.2 70.1 119.1 136.5 Cash impact of changes in operating assets and liabilities: Assets 11.6 (10.4 ) 36.9 25.5 Liabilities (18.9 ) 82.5 (36.1 ) (121.0 ) Accrued DOJ settlement (15.7 ) 0.0 (73.0 ) 145.0 Total cash impact of changes on operating assets and liabilities (23.0 ) 72.1 (72.2 ) 49.5 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities - continuing operations 22.7 (7.7 ) 19.0 28.1 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities - discontinued operations 0.0 0.0 0.0 (30.0 ) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 22.7 (7.7 ) 19.0 (1.9 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Capital expenditures (2.1 ) (4.6 ) (4.9 ) (9.4 ) Capitalized software (26.7 ) (26.6 ) (55.3 ) (55.2 ) Sales (purchases) of equity securities in partner entities, business

acquisitions, net of cash acquired and other investments 22.4 (12.9 ) 19.4 (12.9 ) Other proceeds from investing activities 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (6.4 ) (44.1 ) (40.8 ) (77.5 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Taxes paid related to net share settlement of equity awards (2.3 ) (1.4 ) (5.5 ) (6.7 ) Repayment of Convertible Senior Notes (7.3 ) 0.0 (7.3 ) 0.0 Payments for issuance costs on 0.875% Convertible Senior Notes 0.0 0.0 (0.8 ) 0.0 Credit facility payments (87.5 ) (5.0 ) (167.5 ) (10.0 ) Credit facility borrowings, net of issuance costs 75.0 60.0 285.0 180.0 Repurchase of common stock 0.0 0.0 (9.7 ) (65.1 ) Payment of acquisition and other financing obligations (1.5 ) (1.5 ) (4.4 ) (1.6 ) Purchases of subsidiary shares owned by non-controlling interest 0.0 0.0 0.0 (54.0 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (23.6 ) 52.1 89.8 42.6 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 0.4 (0.1 ) (0.3 ) 0.1 Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (6.9 ) 0.2 67.7 (36.7 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period 212.1 147.9 137.5 184.8 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $205.2 $148.1 $205.2 $148.1

Table 4 Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. Condensed Non-GAAP Financial Information (In millions, except per share amounts and percentages) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Total revenue, as reported $406.2 $444.5 $822.9 $876.5 Acquisition-related deferred revenue adjustments 0.0 0.5 0.0 1.1 Total non-GAAP revenue $406.2 $445.0 $822.9 $877.6 Gross profit, as reported $164.4 $184.1 $321.4 $358.2 Acquisition-related deferred revenue adjustments 0.0 0.5 0.0 1.1 Acquisition-related amortization 8.5 9.0 17.1 18.0 Stock-based compensation expense 1.1 1.8 2.8 3.4 Restructuring and other (1.1 ) 1.0 3.0 2.2 Total non-GAAP gross profit $172.9 $196.4 $344.3 $382.9 Income (loss) from operations, as reported ($4.7 ) $4.7 ($13.9 ) $7.4 Acquisition-related deferred revenue adjustments 0.0 0.5 0.0 1.1 Acquisition-related amortization 14.8 15.7 30.1 31.5 Stock-based compensation expense 7.6 11.2 18.7 24.0 Impairments (recovery) 0.0 3.7 0.0 3.8 Restructuring and other 27.6 9.0 36.7 18.7 Total non-GAAP income from operations $45.3 $44.8 $71.6 $86.5 Net income (loss) attributable to Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. stockholders, as reported ($7.5 ) ($149.9 ) ($27.9 ) ($157.9 ) Net (income) loss attributable to non-controlling interest 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.4 Income (loss), net of tax ($7.5 ) ($149.9 ) ($27.9 ) ($157.5 ) Acquisition-related deferred revenue adjustments 0.0 0.5 0.0 1.1 Acquisition-related amortization 14.8 15.7 30.1 31.5 Stock-based compensation expense 7.6 11.2 18.7 24.0 Restructuring and other 27.6 154.0 36.7 163.7 Non-cash charges to interest expense and other 5.9 3.3 11.6 6.6 Impairments (recovery) 0.6 3.7 0.6 2.8 Equity in net loss (income) of unconsolidated investments (16.8 ) (0.3 ) (17.0 ) (0.2 ) Tax rate alignment (2.6 ) (9.5 ) (7.8 ) (16.1 ) Non-GAAP net (income)/loss attributable to non-controlling interest 0.0 0.0 0.0 (0.3 ) Non-GAAP net income attributable to Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. $29.6 $28.7 $45.0 $55.6 Non-GAAP effective tax rate 24 % 24 % 24 % 24 % Weighted shares outstanding - basic 162.7 166.5 162.6 168.2 Weighted shares outstanding - diluted 163.1 167.5 163.8 169.6 GAAP Income (loss) earnings per share - basic ($0.05 ) ($0.90 ) ($0.17 ) ($0.94 ) Non-GAAP Income (loss) earnings per share - diluted $0.18 $0.17 $0.27 $0.33

Table 5 Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. Non-GAAP Financial Information - Adjusted EBITDA (In millions, except percentages) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net income (loss), as reported ($7.5 ) ($149.9 ) ($27.9 ) ($157.9 ) Plus: Interest expense and other, net (a) 6.4 6.4 12.2 12.1 Depreciation and amortization 52.4 50.5 104.5 100.6 Equity in net (income) loss of unconsolidated investments (16.8 ) (0.3 ) (17.0 ) (0.2 ) Tax provision/(benefit) 6.8 (0.5 ) 6.5 1.4 EBITDA $41.3 ($93.8 ) $78.3 ($44.0 ) Plus: Acquisition-related deferred revenue adjustments 0.0 0.5 0.0 1.1 Stock-based compensation expense 7.6 11.2 18.7 24.0 Restructuring and other 27.6 153.7 36.7 163.4 Impairments (recovery) 0.6 3.7 0.6 2.8 Adjusted EBITDA $77.1 $75.3 $134.3 $147.3 Adjusted EBITDA margin (b) 19.0 % 16.9 % 16.3 % 16.8 %

(a) Interest expense and other, net has been adjusted from the amounts presented in the statements of operations in order to remove the amortization of the fair value of the cash conversion option embedded in the 1.25% and .875% Cash Convertible Notes and deferred debt issuance costs from interest expense since such amortization is also included in depreciation and amortization.

(b) Adjusted EBITDA margin is calculated by dividing adjusted EBITDA by non-GAAP revenue.

Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Allscripts reports its financial results in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles, or GAAP. To supplement this information, Allscripts presents non-GAAP revenue, gross profit, gross margin, operating expense, income from operations, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, effective income tax rate, net income, diluted earnings per share and free cash flow, which are considered non-GAAP financial measures under Section 101 of Regulation G under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The definitions of non-GAAP financial measures are presented below:

Non-GAAP revenue consists of GAAP revenue, as reported, and adds back recognized deferred revenue from the EIS business, Practice Fusion, HealthGrid, NantHealth’s provider/patient solutions business and non-material consolidated affiliates that is eliminated for GAAP purposes due to purchase accounting adjustments. Reconciliations to GAAP revenue are found in Table 4 within this press release.

Non-GAAP gross profit consists of GAAP gross profit, as reported, and excludes acquisition-related deferred revenue adjustments, acquisition-related amortization, stock-based compensation expense and restructuring and other costs. Non-GAAP gross margin consists of non-GAAP gross profit as a percentage of non-GAAP revenue in the applicable period. Reconciliations to GAAP gross profit are found in Table 4 within this press release.

Non-GAAP operating expense consists of GAAP selling, general and administrative expenses (SG&A) and research and development expense (R&D), as reported, and excludes restructuring and other costs and stock-based compensation expense recorded to SG&A and R&D. Reconciliations to GAAP operating expense are found in Table 4 within this press release.

Non-GAAP income from operations consists of GAAP income (loss) from operations, as reported, and excludes acquisition-related deferred revenue adjustments, acquisition-related amortization, stock-based compensation expense, impairment charges and restructuring and other costs.

Investors:

Stephen Shulstein

312-386-6735

stephen.shulstein@allscripts.com

Media:

Concetta Rasiarmos

312-447-2466

concetta.rasiarmos@allscripts.com