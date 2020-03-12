Allscripts announces full support of HHS’ commitment to patients with final interoperability rules

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#healthIT--Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ: MDRX) announced today its support for the two transformative regulations recently released by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ (HHS), believing both will move patients to the center of making their own health decisions, addressing the current obstacles with the flow of health information.

Allscripts has strongly advocated for policy efforts to address information blocking since they were first conceived in Congress and applauds the numerous opportunities for stakeholders to provide input through the HHS rule review process. Issued by the HHS Office of the National Coordinator for Health Information Technology (ONC) and Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS), the two rules implement in more detail the interoperability and patient access provisions of the bipartisan 21st Century Cures Act (Cures Act).

Allscripts assists patients (and our clients in serving those patients) with open platforms that enable management of all personal health data, whether through the FollowMyHealth® personal health record, our interoperability and population health solution, dbMotion™, 2bPrecise, which facilitates the flow of critical genomic and genetic data, or the largest group of third-party API developers in the industry. These tested solutions, coupled with our electronic health record solutions, are running at scale: in small, independent physician practices; multi-specialty clinics, large IDNs, community hospitals in urban and rural environments; and even across entire countries. All are available and exchanging information today.

"Allscripts solutions and services are built on the principle that patient information belongs to and should be consented by the patient, and we created an EHR-agnostic, open architecture and culture in 2007—13 years ago," said Allscripts Chief Executive Officer, Paul Black. “Interoperability of all data – to and from clinicians, patients and other appropriate stakeholders – has been our top priority for more than a decade, and we've conducted extensive work to build connections to researchers and payers in recent years. We applaud the work that HHS finished this month to directly address obstacles to health information data liquidity and maximize the entire system’s ability to continue progress toward improving outcomes and decreasing costs. The patients are counting on us all, and we believe that the healthcare ecosystem should be Open, For Everyone™. Allscripts is all in.”

Allscripts (NASDAQ: MDRX) is a leader in healthcare information technology solutions that advance clinical, financial and operational results. Our innovative solutions connect people, places and data across an Open, Connected Community of Health™. Connectivity empowers caregivers and consumers to make better decisions, delivering better care for healthier populations. To learn more, visit www.allscripts.com, Twitter, YouTube and It Takes A Community: The Allscripts Blog.

